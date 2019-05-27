Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 06:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The flags of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are seen on a lectern before a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada took a first step toward ratifying a new North American trade agreement on Monday just three days ahead of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Ottawa to discuss passage of the treaty.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland presented what is known as a "ways and means motion" to the House of Commons, which opens the way for the formal presentation of a bill.

The deal known as the USMCA, which would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, has yet to be approved by legislatures of the three participating countries - Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The United States struck deals on May 17 to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and Mexico, removing a major obstacle to legislative approval. Pence is due to meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Thursday.

The United States is Canada's top trading partner, taking in 75 percent of its goods exports. Reaching a new trade deal had been a priority for Trudeau's Liberal government, and a national election is five months away.

Freeland said she had spoken over the weekend with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and less than two weeks ago with Mexico's government about their ratification process.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, negotiated the deal but some U.S. Democratic lawmakers demand stronger enforcement provisions for USMCA's new labor and environmental standards.

John Manley, a former Canadian Liberal foreign minister, said on Friday that Canada should pass the new treaty this summer.

"To fail to pass it is going to be a signal to the U.S. Congress that it is still open for renegotiations," Manley told Reuters.

Some U.S. lawmakers have said passing the treaty would become more difficult after the congressional summer recess due to budget battles and increased campaigning ahead of the November 2020 presidential election.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and Steve Scherer; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Howard Goller)

By Kelsey Johnson and Steve Scherer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:24pTXOGA TEXAS OIL & GAS ASSOCIATION : Congratulates Texas Leaders on the Legislative Session
PU
06:11pCanada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico
RE
05:42pVenezuelan Businessman Joined Plot to Oust Maduro -- and Escape Sanctions
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:50pCanadian dollar sticks to narrow range in 'calm before the storm'
RE
04:27pIn Europe, Haggling Begins Over Who Will Succeed Mario Draghi -- Update
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:07pTSX rises  0.72 percent to 16,346.66
RE
04:01pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Consumer Confidence, GDP
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Canada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico
2BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Proposed Billion-Dollar Investment in Pueblo Viejo Will Boost its Contribut..
3MVIS Announces May 2019 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices
4LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : National Hockey League And Ticketmaster Announce..
5GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC : GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS : Announces the Appointment of Monroe Schmidt as..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About