Canada teams up with tech giants to counter extremist content online

Public Safety Canada said in a statement the government will commit up to C$1 million ($762,428) to the Tech Against Terrorism program to create a digital database that will notify smaller companies when terrorist content is detected and help eliminate it.

The initiatives follow the Christchurch Call to Action, a non-binding agreement formed after the Christchurch shooting in March to "eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online." Canada joined the Christchurch Call to Action in May.

The second initiative is a youth conference on countering violent extremism online.

Canada previously extended C$1.5 million in funding to Moonshot CVE and C$367,000 to the University of Ontario Institute of Technology to examine right-wing extremism in Canada.

