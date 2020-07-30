Canada tightens border rules for travelers headed to Alaska

OTTAWA, July 30 (Reuters) - Canada is tightening its rules
for foreign travelers who must transit through the country to
get to Alaska, the government said on Thursday, after several
U.S. citizens were fined by police for making detours to
sightsee.
The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to non-essential
travel since mid-March, but returning Canadians, essential
workers, truck drivers, foreigners reunifying with family, and
people driving to Alaska have been allowed in.
Canada has significantly slowed the spread of the
coronavirus compared to the United States, where on Wednesday
the country's three biggest states all set one-day records for
fatalities from COVID-19. Deaths in all of Canada have been in
the single digits several times in the past two
weeks.
Everyone entering Canada except essential workers currently
must quarantine for 14 days, but not all have complied. Some
people -- including U.S. citizens who have stopped at the
picturesque Banff National Park while en route to Alaska -- have
been fined by police.
Under the new rules, which will take effect on Friday,
travelers heading to Alaska for non-discretionary purposes must
enter the country at one of five specified border crossings https://www.canada.ca/en/border-services-agency/news/2020/07/covid-19-stricter-rules-for-foreign-nationals-transiting-through-canada-to-alaska.html
in Western Canada.
Travelers will be given a "hang tag" that must be attached
to their rear view mirror for the duration of their trip to or
from Alaska and which clearly states the date they must depart
Canada, officials said.
They will also be required to use the most direct route
available, "while avoiding all national parks, leisure site
sites and tourism activities," the notice reads, and must also
alert Canadian border authorities of their departure from Canada
before entering the United States.
(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa
Editing by Alistair Bell)