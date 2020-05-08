Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada to Probe Leak of April Employment Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Canada's national data-gathering agency said it would investigate how sensitive employment data for April were distributed before the official release Friday, triggering brief but noticeable trading activity on foreign-exchange markets.

Bloomberg News published a story on its web site Friday, shortly before 8 a.m. Eastern time, indicating Statistics Canada would report a job loss in April of about two million, and that the unemployment rate jumped to about 13%. Bloomberg cited a person familiar with the data who spoke to the news agency on the condition they not be identified.

The official release from Statistics Canada at 8:30 a.m. indicated the economy shed 1.99 million jobs, and the unemployment rate did indeed climb to 13% from 7.8% in the previous month.

"We are investigating and we will take appropriate actions," said Jacques Fauteux, the agency's assistant chief statistician, in an interview.

A representative from Bloomberg News didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the leak was "unacceptable," adding the government would "put the necessary processes in place to ensure this does not happen again."

Currency watchers said the information led to trading activity in the Canadian dollar, as the U.S. dollar weakened slightly against its Canadian counterpart, starting at roughly 7:50 a.m. The U.S. dollar was trading at about 1.3953 versus the Canadian dollar before the Bloomberg report, and weakened to 1.3938 before recouping losses later in the morning.

"Put into context, the reaction was relatively muted -- but still significant enough to suggest that the early release did trigger trading activity," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments.

Derek Holt, an economist at Bank of Nova Scotia, described the episode as a "major security breach" that threatened "to tarnish the reputation of Canadian markets."

Before the coronavirus pandemic, journalists would gather at Statistics Canada's offices for a media lockup, in which outlets would be granted 60 minutes to review the data. During that hour, reporters would prepare headlines and a story for release at 8:30 a.m. Traders in the fixed-income and foreign-exchange markets would respond immediately once the data were available.

Statistics Canada ended the media-lockup procedures to avoid the possible spread of the new coronavirus. Media outlets must get the data from the agency's web site, once they are posted at about 8:30 a.m.

Canada's labor-force survey is arguably the most closely watched piece of data that Statistics Canada releases, as it offers a broad, timely measure on the health of the economy. Much anticipation surrounded the April report, in terms of how much more deterioration there was in the labor market compared with March.

This isn't the first time Statistics Canada has had to deal with the early release of data. Last year, data measuring the country's gross domestic product were released on its web site before official release. In 2011, an independent probe by KPMG indicated Statistics Canada was told back in 2004 it was releasing data to paying distributors ahead of the official release, but the agency didn't fix the flaw until 2010.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42pPakistan's fiscal deficit to surge, tax revenue to miss target this year - finance chief
RE
02:38pTD Bank flags quarterly loan loss provision of C$1.1 billion in U.S. retail unit
RE
02:35pBan on dividends, share buybacks for bailed-out EU firms
RE
02:34pAs pandemic rages, anything goes for bitcoin's third 'halving'
RE
02:30pOil set for a second weekly gain on demand hopes, output shut-ins
RE
02:30pOil set for a second weekly gain on demand hopes, output shut-ins
RE
02:29pEUROPA KOMMISSIONEN REPRÆSENTATION I DANMA : Remarks by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Eurogroup press conference
PU
02:18pWall St. climbs 1% as historic job losses fewer than feared
RE
02:17pCanada to Probe Leak of April Employment Data -- Update
DJ
02:14pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : Commends USDA Dairy-Product Purchases for Food Box Program
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
4ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group