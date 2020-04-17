Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada to announce measures to aid hard-hit energy sector: CBC TV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 10:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

The Canadian government is set on Friday to announce long-awaited measures to help the oil and gas industry, which has been hard hit by low prices and the coronavirus outbreak, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said.

The CBC did not give details. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due to hold a regular media briefing at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time (1515 GMT).

Canadian oil and gas companies are urging Ottawa to free up credit and cash. Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on March 18 that some measures were imminent, but Ottawa has remained silent despite pressure from the energy-rich province of Alberta.

A spokesman for Morneau declined to comment. Spokespeople for Trudeau did not respond to requests for comment.

Government sources have already said measures could include increased credit for energy firms, as well as money to help clean up orphaned oil wells.

An Alberta source said on Thursday the province expected that when Ottawa did make an announcement, it would be about orphan wells and aid to medium-sized firms. The source requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said last week the province's energy sector needed up to C$30 billion ($21.4 billion) in liquidity.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Dan Grebler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50aAirbus puts some French aero workers on part-time working
RE
10:47aEXCLUSIVE : IKEA aims to start reopening stores in Europe in May
RE
10:43aCanadian banks have processed 670,000 mortgage deferrals in first month
RE
10:41aTSX climbs on U.S. plans to reopen economy
RE
10:38aUK extends furlough scheme by a month to end of June
RE
10:37aCANADA TO ANNOUNCE MEASURES TO AID HARD-HIT ENERGY SECTOR : Cbc tv
RE
10:36aWorld Bank Development Committee urges debt help for middle-income countries
RE
10:35aS.Africa's mobile operators granted emergency lockdown spectrum to meet data demand
RE
10:34aConference Board's Leading Economic Index Falls By Most Ever
DJ
10:33aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group