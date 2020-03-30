Log in
Canada to help all businesses with revenue loss of 30% or more: Trudeau

03/30/2020 | 02:32pm EDT
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa

A Canadian program to help businesses pay wages during the coronavirus outbreak applies to all enterprises and charities with a revenue loss of 30% or more, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Trudeau, who said last week that Ottawa would cover up to 75% of the wages of people working for small and medium enterprises, made clear the aid would not depend on business size. It will be capped at C$847 ($596) a week per worker.

The announcement marks the latest move by the Liberal government to intensify the fight against the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes.

Trudeau, speaking to reporters outside his Ottawa residence, did not say how much the revised aid package would cost. Finance Minister Bill Morneau will give more details on Tuesday.

"If your business' revenues have decreased by at least 30% because of COVID-19, you will be eligible for this subsidy. The number of employees you have will not determine whether or not you get this support," Trudeau said.

"This is about making sure that people are still getting paid, whether they work for a business that employs 10 people or 1,000 people," he added. The program will apply to non-profit organizations and charities.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business said the expanded program would "be a significant relief for tens of thousands of employers and hundreds of thousands of employees."

Trudeau reaffirmed a commitment to help hard-hit sectors such as the airline and energy industries but gave no details.

The number of cases in Canada rose to 6,671 from 6,258 on Sunday, while the death toll climbed to 66 from 63, medical officials said.

Healthcare professionals in some parts of Ontario, the most populous of the 10 provinces, have complained about a lack of personal protective equipment. Premier Doug Ford said there were enough masks, gloves and other equipment for "a couple of weeks," adding that millions of items had been ordered.

"If there's a massive surge of people coming into our hospitals in next weeks, our supply lines will be challenged," he told reporters in Toronto.

In Quebec, the second most populous province, Premier Francois Legault said most establishments would close on Sundays to allow workers to rest.

"Our health network is under control," he told reporters in Quebec City, saying the number of people requiring intensive care had grown by less than expected.

($1=$1.42 Canadian)

By David Ljunggren

