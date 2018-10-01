Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada to push on U.S. metal tariffs after closing trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 08:02pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters during the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada, which reached a tentative trade deal with the United States and Mexico, is now pushing the United States to remove steel and aluminum tariffs, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

A last-minute deal, reached on Sunday night, protects Canada's automotive industry from potentially devastating U.S. tariffs, but includes no assurance that the United States will lift tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

"We had to make compromises, and some were more difficult than others," Trudeau told reporters. "We never believed that it would be easy, and it wasn't, but today is a good day for Canada."

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada had "a bit of wind in our sails" after the trade deal and would use that momentum to press the steel and aluminum issues which she said were on separate tracks.

The United Steelworkers of Canada union called the agreement a "sellout" for steel and aluminum workers.

"The Liberals made concession after concession, until the Trump administration got the deal it wanted," the union's Canadian director, Ken Neumann said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump called the draft agreement "the most important trade deal we've ever made by far."

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a four-month high as traders bet that easing trade tensions would support another Bank of Canada interest rate hike as soon as this month. Canadian auto parts markers jumped, though the country's main stock index edged lower after a strong start.

The deal would preserve Chapter 19, a dispute resolution mechanism that Canadian negotiators saw as crucial protection against unfair U.S. tariffs, but offer U.S. farmers new access to Canada's sheltered dairy industry.

It includes export charges to limit shipments of some dairy products, including skim milk powder. Trudeau promised to compensate the dairy industry.

Canada made concessions on dairy in its recent trade deal with the European Union as well as the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The Dairy Farmers of Canada said its members were "deeply disappointed."

"Dairy farmers again paid the price to conclude an international trade agreement," the group said in a statement.

(Additional reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)

By David Ljunggren

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:32pNIAUR NORTHERN IRELAND AUTHORITY FOR UTILITY REG : New all-island wholesale electricity market goes live
PU
08:31pBrazil Trade Surplus Widens to $4.98 Billion in Sept. From Aug.
DJ
08:17pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Tobacco Use Boosts Climate Change, Deforestation, Human Rights Abuses, Secretary-General Tells Conference of Parties to Framework Convention
PU
08:12pUN UNITED NATIONS : Lenders, Businesses Have Key Role in Implementing 2030 Agenda, Secretary-General Says as European Investment Bank Celebrates Sixtieth Anniversary
PU
08:02pCanada to push on U.S. metal tariffs after closing trade deal
RE
08:02pFactbox - Details of the new North America free trade deal
RE
08:02pCanada to push on U.S. metal tariffs after closing trade deal
RE
08:02pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister speaks with premiers on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement
PU
08:02pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister of Canada welcomes new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement
PU
08:01pCanada Says New Trade Pact Removes Uncertainty
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and fuel prices take toll
2Ten Things to Know About the New Nafta Deal
3DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) : DMS : H1 18: not so bad after all
4S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
5ROYAL MAIL : ROYAL MAIL : shares slide on profit and costs warning

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.