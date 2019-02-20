Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada to release budget, outline better drug coverage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 05:39pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau talks at the start of a meeting in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government will unveil its budget for the 2019/20 fiscal year on March 19 and outline ways to provide more access to prescription drugs, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Wednesday, confirming a report from Reuters.

The budget is the last before a federal election in October. Polls suggest the ruling Liberals could have trouble winning a second consecutive parliamentary majority.

"We're going to talk about our twin goals of ensuring that our pharmaceutical system is both appropriate in terms of its costs and that we find a way for better coverage for all Canadians," Morneau told reporters.

Reuters reported on Jan. 31 that the budget would propose a limited expansion to the universal healthcare system in the budget to cover part of the cost of prescription drugs. Although Canada has a publicly funded health care system, prescription medication is largely covered by private insurance and public plans that are geared primarily toward the old and the very poor.

"We have a system that doesn't provide all Canadians with access," Morneau said.

The Liberals came to power in late 2015 promising to run modest budget deficits to help fund investments in the economy. The party now declines to say when the budget will be balanced.

Last October the government forecast the 2018-19 deficit at C$18.1 billion ($13.76 billion), smaller than the revised C$18.8 billion in the February 2018 budget.

"We believe it's very important for us to continue to be fiscally responsible and that will be demonstrated in our budget," Morneau said.

When pressed about the continuing deficits, Liberals say that a more important indicator is the debt-to-GDP ratio, which is forecast to continue dropping gradually.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Peter Cooney and Leslie Adler)

By David Ljunggren

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pFitch may cut UK's 'AA' rating on Brexit uncertainty
RE
05:39pCanada to release budget, outline better drug coverage
RE
05:25pEXCLUSIVE : Lyft plans to launch its IPO roadshow week of March 18 - sources
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12pFinancials Climb as Stock Market Rebound Seen Supporting Sector - Financials Roundup
DJ
05:11pStocks rise on U.S.-China trade hopes; oil up again
RE
05:11pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council Committee on Libya Meets with Panel of Experts
PU
05:11pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Appoints Inger Andersen of Denmark Executive Director of United Nations Environment Programme, Following Election by General Assembly
PU
05:09pUtilities Rise as Treasury Yields Hold Steady After Fed Minutes - Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GRIEG SEAFOOD : EU raids salmon farmers in suspected cartel inquiry
2FRESENIUS : Fresenius Backs 2019 Outlook, Hopeful About Future
3TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Holding(s) in Company
5BRITISH LAND COMPANY : Mall operator Intu shares slump after dividend axed amid retail shakeout

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.