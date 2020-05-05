Canada to spend C$252 million to help farmers and food processors: PM Trudeau

Canada will invest C$252 million ($179.5 million) to help some of the country's farm and food processing sectors during the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, and said more money could come later if needed.

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture, one of Canada's biggest farm groups, asked Ottawa last week for an initial C$2.6 billion in emergency funding to help the farming and food sector cover losses and additional costs caused by the pandemic.

