The Canadian agency said it needs U.S. import records that are not available because of the partial U.S. government shutdown. Data on the volume and value of goods imported and exported in December had been scheduled for release on February 5.

(This story corrects agency in first paragraph to U.S. Census Bureau, not U.S. Customs and Border Protection.)

