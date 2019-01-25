Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada union calls for boycott of GM Mexico-made vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 12:23pm EST
The General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - The union representing autoworkers at General Motors' Oshawa, Ontario plant called on Canadian and U.S. consumers on Friday to stop buying GM cars made in Mexico, the latest tactic in its campaign to get the automaker back to the bargaining table.

GM has said it will close Oshawa by the end of this year, but Unifor wants GM to continue production until September 2020, when the current contract expires, hoping that provides enough time to secure the plant's future.

The closure, which GM said will affect 2,973 assembly-line jobs in Oshawa, is part of a broad restructuring aimed at cutting the automaker's costs as investments increase in electric and self-driving vehicles.

Some 650,000 GM vehicles produced annually in Mexico are sold in Canada and the United States, representing approximately $20 billion in sales, Unifor President Jerry Dias said in an interview.

Dias stopped short of calling for a total boycott of GM vehicles because Unifor also represents GM workers in Ontario who assemble the Chevrolet Equinox and work at a propulsion plant.

If the boycott does not result in negotiations with GM, Unifor would consider a strike, Dias said, adding that job action is not currently planned.

"The only way to get General Motors' attention is if we fight back," Dias said at a press conference, adding that any vehicle with a vehicle identification number, or VIN, that starts with a 3 is Mexican made.

The move could hurt the 60-plus Ontario-based auto parts companies that support production in Mexico, GM Canada said.

"The threat of collateral damage for Ontario-based auto suppliers, auto dealers and workers is concerning," spokesman David Paterson said in a statement.

The boycott may hurt such Canadian auto parts suppliers as Magna , Linamar and Martinrea, with operations in Mexico, Dias said. It will have minimal impact on Canada, which ships just 3 percent of its domestic parts to Mexico.

(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)

By Susan Taylor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38pOil climbs on Venezuelan crisis despite surging U.S. supply
RE
12:36pStocks up on hopes of U.S. shutdown end, yields follow
RE
12:35pOil climbs on Venezuelan crisis despite surging U.S. supply
RE
12:23pCanada union calls for boycott of GM Mexico-made vehicles
RE
12:21pFed Names Stacey Tevlin Research Director
DJ
12:16pGlobal gasoline margins plunge due to overproduction, tepid demand
RE
12:16pWall Street surges on upbeat earnings, hopes of end to government shutdown
RE
12:10pServices Activity Expands in January; More Gains Expected -- Kansas City Fed
DJ
12:09pIMF's Lagarde says will recommend approval of next Egypt loan tranche
RE
12:01pCAYMAN ISLANDS INVESTMENT GROUP LTD. : Announces New Cryptocurrency Exchange in the Works
PR
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Alibaba slams U.S. treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China's rise
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBINE BLADES, SAYS BLADE BROKE IN 2015: sour..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.