Canadian Chamber of Commerce : Leading industry associations call on federal government to prevent strike action at the Port of Montreal

(OTTAWA) - August 7, 2020 - Today, Canada's leading national industry associations, including the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association, the Forest Products Association of Canada, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, the Retail Council of Canada, and Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters issued the following statement regarding the notice of strike action by longshoremen at the Port of Montreal:

'Our national associations, representing hundreds of thousands of businesses in every sector of the economy are calling on the federal government to facilitate a resolution to the ongoing negotiations between the longshoremen and the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) at the Port of Montreal.

Canada is caught in the middle of a devastating and unprecedented economic slowdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Labour action at the Port of Montreal will have a direct and significant impact on the operations of thousands of companies and their employees. Tens of thousands of workers whose livelihoods depend on the Port of Montreal will be at risk of losing their jobs. Labour action will strain already weakened supply chains and shutdown or a slowdown of service will have a significant impact on the populations of Quebec, Ontario and the Atlantic provinces.

We are calling on the federal Minister of Labour to facilitate a resolution of the negotiations between the longshoremen and the MEA to ensure the continuation of port activities. This issue requires the government's full attention to preserve jobs and protect Canada's economy.'

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Phil Taylor

Canadian Chamber of Commerce

ptaylor@chamber.ca (preferred and fastest response time)