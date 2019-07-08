Canadian Chamber of Commerce : advances WTO sustainability, e-commerce and cybersecurity at G7 Summit advisory meetings, and meets with President Macron

(OTTAWA) - July 8, 2019 - The Canadian Chamber of Commerce concluded its work as Canada's official representative at this year's B7 Summit, where its advice will be submitted to G7 leaders ahead of their meeting in France next month.

'The G7 plays a key role in setting the international economic agenda that affects the day-to-day operations of Canadian businesses. It is vital for the Canadian business community to engage early in these discussions to ensure our country's interests are advanced,' said Mark Agnew, Senior Director of International Policy for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

At the B7 Summit, the Canadian Chamber advocated in support of the interests of Canadian businesses, focusing on key international trade issues. The sustainability of the World Trade Organization as the vehicle for enforcing rules that support Canadian company's access to export markets was an ongoing topic. The digital economy was also a priority at this year's B7, including support for the WTO e-commerce negotiations, cybersecurity, and cross-border data flows.

The Canadian delegation met with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, where they discussed France's ongoing ratification of CETA. The delegation also met France's Minister of Finance, Bruno Le Maire, senior officials from the OECD, Canadian government officials, and a number of international business organizations.

'In the current global trade environment Canadian business interests are under unprecedented strain. We need to use forums such as the G7, OECD, and others to advocate tangible measures that will tackle distortive industrial subsidies, ensure an open environment for digital trade, and maintain enforcement of trade rules. Canadian Chamber delegations like this provide an opportunity for our members to hear directly from key decision-makers and advance priority issues,' said Agnew.

Senior executives from the financial services and agri-food sector participated in Canada's delegation.

'For Agropur, this was a first opportunity to contribute to the debate of the B7 event. We are proud to have promoted the unique cooperative business model, which can contribute significantly to reducing inequalities,' said Robert Coallier, Chief Executive Officer of Agropur cooperative.

The Voice of Canadian Business

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is Canada's largest and most representative business association, which speaks with one unified voice on behalf of nearly a quarter million businesses. The Chamber's job is to help Canadian businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions grow their business. We do this by helping them connect to each other, new opportunities, providing essential business services, and influencing government policy on their behalf. Follow us @CdnChamberofCom.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Phil Taylor

Senior Director, Strategic Communications and Public Affairs

ptaylor@chamber.ca (preferred and fastest response time)

613.238.4000 (2231)