Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian Chamber of Commerce : reacts to announcement that NAFTA negotiations will continue next week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 03:52am CEST

Statement by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, the Honourable Perrin Beatty, regarding the announcement today that NAFTA negotiations will continue next week:

The Chamber welcomes news that the parties remain at the negotiating table. Achieving a trilateral agreement remains a priority for the Canadian business community and we are encouraged that the parties appear to be committed to continuing negotiations.

The Chamber is hopeful that the extension signals continued forward momentum and a focus on reaching an agreement that will continue to support the highly integrated North American supply chains of Canadian companies.

We look forward to learning more about the government's approach on key outstanding issues, some of which are complex and will have implications for Canadian business. We encourage the government to engage with businesses as they develop pragmatic proposals to advance the talks. The Chamber stands ready to assist in any way that we can.

-30-

Disclaimer

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 01:51:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07aJACKIE WALORSKI : Walorski Statement on Tariff Exclusion Process Improvements
PU
03:52aCANADIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : reacts to announcement that NAFTA negotiations will continue next week
PU
03:24aU.S.-Canada Talks Break Up With No Agreement -- Update
DJ
03:22aHENRY CUELLAR : Rep. Cuellar Provides Statement on Trump’s NAFTA Update
PU
03:22aGENERAL PRODUCE LP : Move Over Red
PU
03:07aMEMA MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Urges Continued Negotiations for Three-Party NAFTA Agreement
PU
02:52aROCKDALE COUNTY GA : Finalists for Rockdale County Chief Appraiser Position Announced
PU
02:42aSTEVE COHEN : Congressman Cohen Announces $2.6 Million NCI Research Grant for St. Jude
PU
02:02aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Notice of Intention to Enter Into a Trade Agreement
PU
02:02aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Text of a Letter from the President to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
2ABBOTT LABORATORIES : ABBOTT LABORATORIES : 401(k) program to help employees who have student debt could becom..
3CANNAVEST CORP : CV SCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CV Science..
4MB FINANCIAL INC : MB Financial, Inc. Approves Dividend on its Common Stock
5Rosen Law Firm Reminds Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline In Class Action; Seeking Inve..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.