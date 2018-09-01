Canadian Chamber of Commerce : reacts to announcement that NAFTA negotiations will continue next week

Statement by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, the Honourable Perrin Beatty, regarding the announcement today that NAFTA negotiations will continue next week:

The Chamber welcomes news that the parties remain at the negotiating table. Achieving a trilateral agreement remains a priority for the Canadian business community and we are encouraged that the parties appear to be committed to continuing negotiations.

The Chamber is hopeful that the extension signals continued forward momentum and a focus on reaching an agreement that will continue to support the highly integrated North American supply chains of Canadian companies.

We look forward to learning more about the government's approach on key outstanding issues, some of which are complex and will have implications for Canadian business. We encourage the government to engage with businesses as they develop pragmatic proposals to advance the talks. The Chamber stands ready to assist in any way that we can.

