Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canadian Consul General Yaffe, Entrepreneur Gallardo to be Keynotes at Bermuda Industry Forum in Toronto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

Canadian Consul General Phyllis Yaffe and fintech entrepreneur Lucia Gallardo will be keynote guest speakers at a one-day, multi-industry forum in Toronto next month showcasing Bermuda’s business links and mutually beneficial relationship with Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529006006/en/

Blockchain entrepreneur Lucia Gallardo (Photo: Business Wire)

Blockchain entrepreneur Lucia Gallardo (Photo: Business Wire)

Yaffe, Canada’s Consul General for Bermuda based in New York, will take part in a kickoff “conversation” with Bermuda Premier David Burt at the Bermuda Executive Forum, to be held Wednesday, June 19 at The Ritz-Carlton Toronto. This is the sixth overseas forum—and the first in Canada—produced by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA); previous events were in London, New York and Miami.

“We are delighted to welcome Consul General Yaffe to help us launch our inaugural Canadian forum, which will highlight our longstanding relationship with Canada, as well as current opportunities that continue to connect both our nations in both traditional and emerging industries,” said the BDA’s CEO Andy Burrows. “We look forward to meeting new colleagues in the Canadian market and building on Bermuda’s already strong strategic relationships.”

Keynote lunch speaker at the Toronto forum is Lucia Gallardo, Founder & CEO of Emerge, a blockchain-based startup that builds emerging-technology solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems, including refugee resettlement, disaster relief, and food transparency. Honduran-born Gallardo’s presentation, “Future-Proofing Innovation,” describes how many new economy companies like hers are bringing together both profit and positive social impact in viable, sustainable, equitable models.

Yaffe has enjoyed a distinguished career in both the private and not-for-profit sectors. She served as chair of the board of Cineplex Entertainment and lead director of Torstar Corporation, and was a member of the boards of Lionsgate Entertainment and Blue Ant Media. A former board member of Astral Media, for many years she served as a senior officer and ultimately as CEO of Alliance Atlantis Communications, where she oversaw worldwide operations, including Canadian speciality-television channels, international TV distribution business, and the popular CSI franchise. A recipient of the Order of Canada, Yaffe received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Women in Film and Television. She was also inducted into the Canadian Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and has served as chair of the board of governors of Ryerson University, Women Against Multiple Sclerosis, and the Ontario Science Centre, and was on the board of the World Wildlife Fund.

Gallardo is a 2017 Venture for Canada Fellow, a 2018 RBC Future Launch Fellow, a 2018 Money 20/20 Rise Up Member, and a certified UN SDG Advocate. Most recently, she was nominated for MIT Technology Review’s Latin American Innovators under 35, the Royal Bank of Canada’s 2019 Women of Influence, and Acquisition International’s Influential Businesswoman Awards 2019.

Premier Burt will be joined by Finance Minister Curtis Dickinson and leading industry and regulatory executives taking part in panel discussions on global industry trends and opportunities for Bermuda-based businesses. Sessions include participants from more than 30 entities, among them, Aon, Appleby, Arch Ventures, ASW Law, AXA XL, the Association of Bermuda Insurers & Reinsurers (ABIR); Bennett Jones, the Bermuda Insurance Management Association (BIMA), Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA), Butterfield, ChainThat, Conyers, CryptoScan, Deloitte, Estera Services, Exponential Ventures, EY, Fasken, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), MQ Services, Outlier Canada, PwC, Quest Management Services, RGAx, SALT Lending, and Shyft Network.

“Bermuda is an exceptional jurisdiction from which to successfully expand Canadian business internationally,” noted panellist Duncan Card, a Senior Partner at Bennett Jones LLP in Toronto, who managed that Canadian law firm’s Bermuda office 2014–18. “With very close proximity to the east coast of North America, a highly beneficial tax agreement with Canada, and an extremely well-educated population, Bermuda has been the leading choice for many well-known Canadian businesses to locate the management of their global expansion.”

CONNECTING BUSINESS

The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, re-locate or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions. Our goal? To make doing business in Bermuda smooth and beneficial.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:39pMERIT MEDICAL : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
07:39pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB, Bank Leumi & CIBC launch online innovation portal
PU
07:38p365 DAYS OF GDPR : has the storm passed?
AQ
07:38p#NEWSMAKER : John Beale, Pernod Ricard's head of communications
AQ
07:38pFAMOUS BRANDS : Moving Tactics partners with Famous Brands on digital signage menu boards
AQ
07:38pLONMIN : Massive shareholder support for Lonmin take-over deal
AQ
07:34pFICO SURVEY : Will Uptick In Preference For Dealer Car Financing Be Threatened By Hayne Report?
PU
07:31pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo offers ICC Cricket World Cup season pass
AQ
07:31pASTER DM HEALTHCARE : Medical Centre opens registration for post-Ramadan health checkup facility
AQ
07:31pMASTERCARD : QNB, Mastercard join hands again for ‘Mega Summer' promotion
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEVRON CORPORATION : EXXON SHAREHOLDERS REJECT RESOLUTIONS ON CLIMATE AND SEPARATING CEO: chairman
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing aims for first flight of 777X in late June - sources
3PVH CORPORATION : PVH : Calvin Klein-owner PVH expects hit from strong dollar, trade spat; shares fall
4LEGGETT & PLATT : LEGGETT & PLATT : U.S. imposes new anti-dumping duties on Chinese mattresses, beer kegs
5EGYPTIANS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT & RECO : EGYPTIANS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT & RECONSTRUCTION : Exhibition in Makkah O..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About