Canadian Economy Advanced 0.1% in January

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--The Canadian economy expanded in January, led by advances in the manufacturing sector.

The January data represents a period shortly before large parts of the Canadian economy were shut down in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The data will still be useful, however, because they can serve as a baseline for measuring the impact of the pandemic on different industries in the coming months, Statistics Canada said.

Canada's gross domestic product, which tracks broad activity in the economy, rose 0.1% in January from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 1.987 trillion Canadian dollars ($1.404 trillion), the data agency said Tuesday. Market expectations weren't immediately available.

On a year-over-year basis, the Canadian economy grew 1.8% in January.

The January GDP report said the manufacturing sector rose 0.8% in January, while the finance and insurance sector advanced 0.9%. The transportation and warehousing sector contracted 1.7%, as air transport decreased because of winter storms, computer system problems at one of Canada's biggest airlines and travel advisories related to the spread of the coronavirus in China.

Statistics Canada said in its release on Tuesday that it anticipates significant impacts from the coronavirus pandemic will show up in Canada's March GDP due to widespread flight suspensions and the cancellation of many public events. Crude oil prices have also declined sharply.

