Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency : July 25, 2019 — News Release – Frontier Oil Sands Mine Project – Joint Review Panel Report Issued Publicly… full text

07/25/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

July 25, 2019 - Ottawa - Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, has received the Joint Review Panel's report for the proposed Frontier Oil Sands Mine Project located in northern Alberta.

The Minister will consider the Joint Review Panel's report before determining if the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account. If the Minister decides that the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects, the decision on whether the effects are justified in the circumstances will be referred to Cabinet.

Prior to the Government of Canada's decision on the project, the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) will consult with Indigenous groups on the Joint Review Panel's report. The Agency will also invite the public and Indigenous groups to comment on potential conditions relating to possible mitigation measures and follow-up program requirements that the proponent would be required to fulfill if the project is ultimately authorized to proceed. The Minister will consider the results of these consultations prior to issuing a decision statement and any potential legally binding conditions.

The Joint Review Panel's report, including an executive summary, as well as information about the environmental assessment are available on the Canadian Environmental Assessment Registry (Registry reference number 65505).

About the Project

The Frontier Oil Sands Mine Project proposed by Teck Resources Limited includes the construction, operation and reclamation of an oil sands surface mine with a production capacity of about 260,000 barrels per day of bitumen. The project is located in northeastern Alberta, approximately 110 kilometres north of Fort McMurray. The project is a truck and shovel mine which includes one open pit, an ore preparation plant, a bitumen processing plant, tailings preparation and management facilities, cogeneration facilities, support utilities, disposal and storage areas, river water intake, a fish habitat compensation lake, bridge, roads, airfield and camp. The estimated project area is over 24,000 hectares. If the project is approved, the proposed project would operate for 41 years.

Disclaimer

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 21:04:03 UTC
