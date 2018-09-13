Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency : September 13, 2018 — News Release — Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador — Public Comments Invited… full text

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 08:13pm CEST

September 13, 2018 - Ottawa - Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency), along with the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (), Natural Resources Canada and the Department of Natural Resources for Newfoundland and Labrador, have developed a draft Agreement for a Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador, in the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area.

This is the first regional assessment under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012. The Regional Assessment will improve the efficiency of the environmental assessment process as it applies to oil and gas exploration drilling while at the same time ensuring the highest standards of environmental protection continue to be applied and maintained.

The Agency and the invite the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the draft Agreement to Conduct a Regional Assessment. The draft Agreement includes the procedures and timelines for the process, the factors to be considered in the assessment, as well as the Terms of Reference for the Committee.

All comments received will be considered public and will be posted to the Agency's website. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by October 12, 2018 to ceaa.nloffshorestudy-etudeextracotieretnl.acee@canada.ca.

Following the comment period on the draft Agreement, the final Agreement will be made public.

As a next step, the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, in consultation with the federal Minister of Natural Resources and the provincial Minister of Natural Resources for Newfoundland and Labrador, is expected to appoint a Committee to undertake the Regional Assessment under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012.

Disclaimer

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 18:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58pWall Street gains with Apple, easing trade concerns
RE
08:55pECB's Draghi should help Italy, 'not just criticise' - Salvini
RE
08:50pBOE's Carney says UK house prices would fall more than 35 percent after no-deal Brexit - the Times
RE
08:48pMURKOWSKI : U.S. Stands Ready to Help Diversify Europe’s Energy Supply
PU
08:41pArgentine peso weakens to new record low close of 39.9 per dollar
RE
08:38pOil drops two percent from four-month highs as economic concerns threaten demand
RE
08:20pCalling all bands in Texas to participate in the Battle of the Bands hosted by Hub Streat Plano and Texas Select Radio
SE
08:18pSECOND ROUND OF TARIFF-RELATED AID TO FARMERS MAY COME IN DECEMBER : Usda
RE
08:18pU.S. Budget Deficit Widened in August, Treasury Says
DJ
08:15pEx-Deerfield partners get prison in case over U.S. agency leaks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
2Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
3Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
4Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.