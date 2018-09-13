Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency : September 13, 2018 — Public Notice — Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador — Public Comments Invited… full text

September 13, 2018 - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency), along with the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (), Natural Resources Canada and the Department of Natural Resources for Newfoundland and Labrador, have developed a draft agreement for a Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador, in the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area.

Public Comment Period

The Agency and the invite the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the draft Agreement to Conduct a Regional Assessment. The draft Agreement includes the procedures and timelines for the process, the factors to be considered in the assessment, as well as the Terms of Reference for the Committee.

All comments received will be considered public and will be posted to the Agency's website. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by October 12, 2018 to:

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

10 Barters Hill, Suite 301

Johns, A1C 6M1

E-mail: ceaa.nloffshorestudy-etudeextracotieretnl.acee@canada.ca

To view the draft Agreement or for more information on the Regional Assessment, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/ceaa (Registry reference number 80156). For more information on the Agency's privacy policies, consult the Privacy Notice on its website.

About the Regional Assessment

The Regional Assessment will focus on the effects of existing and anticipated offshore oil and gas exploratory drilling in the offshore area east of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Regional Assessment aims to improve the efficiency of the environmental assessment process as it applies to oil and gas exploration drilling, while at the same time ensuring the highest standards of environmental protection continue to be applied and maintained. The assessment will build upon the experience and knowledge gained in assessing previous projects, reduce duplication in processes and information, and result in more efficient project reviews for exploration projects.