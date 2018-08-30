Log in
Canadian Exports Drive Solid Second-Quarter Growth

08/30/2018 | 09:19am EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- The Canadian economy rebounded in the second quarter with its best performance in a year, powered by one of the strongest export gains this decade and an acceleration in consumer spending.

Canada's gross domestic product, or the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy, rose at a 2.9% annualized rate in the second quarter of 2018, to 1.878 trillion Canadian dollars ($1.452 trillion), Statistics Canada said Thursday. GDP climbed 1.4% in the previous quarter.

The last time the economy performed this well was in the second quarter of last year, when output surged 4.6%.

The result was above the Bank of Canada's forecast of 2.8% growth, while short of market expectations for a 3.1% advance, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada. It also lagged the 4.2% growth the U.S. recorded in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, monthly GDP data indicated growth stalled in June following a surge in May, as output in the energy sector and wholesale trade declined. Market expectations were for a 0.1% gain.

The Bank of Canada, which lifted its benchmark rate by a quarter-percentage point last month to 1.5%, is scheduled to issue its latest policy decision on Wednesday. The Bank of Canada's forecast indicated growth would slow in the July-to-September period, and is expected to average 2% over the second and third quarters.

Analysts have been divided on whether the central bank pulls the trigger next week on another rate rise, with solid economic data offset by uncertainty over Canada's future in the North American Free Trade Agreement. This week, the U.S. and Mexico unveiled a bilateral trade pact, and officials from both countries said they were prepared to press ahead with the preliminary agreement even if Canada could not resolve its differences with the U.S. by Friday. However, on Wednesday, the tone of talks between the U.S. and Canada took a sudden optimistic turn, with President Trump indicating talks with Canada are "on track" to conclude by Friday, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there was a "possibility" of a deal.

Three-quarters of Canadian exports are U.S.-bound, and the second-quarter data underscore the importance of unfettered access to the U.S. market.

Export volumes on a nonannualized basis rose in the three-month period 2.9%, the largest gain in four years, led by shipments of energy and pharmaceutical products. Meanwhile, import volumes climbed 1.6%.

Also bolstering growth was consumer spending, which climbed 0.6% in the second quarter. That is twice the pace of the previous quarter and reverses a downward trend that began in the third quarter last year.

On the weak side, data suggested growth in business investment decelerated to 0.4% in the quarter, the slowest pace in over a year. Bank of Canada has warned that some firms are either delaying investments given uncertainty over Nafta, or are opting to expand operations in the U.S. to hedge against the risk the trade pact falls apart.

