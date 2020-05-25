Log in
Canadian Fuels Association : Research Digest - April 2020

05/25/2020 | 01:48pm EDT

The 2019 EPA Automotive Trends Report

April 2020 (US EPA)

  • In model year 2018, the average estimated real-world CO2 emission rate for all new vehicles fell by 4 grams per mile (g/mi) to 353 g/mi, the lowest level ever measured. Fuel economy increased by 0.2 miles per gallon to 25.1 mpg, achieving a record high.

Environmental Ranking for Canada and the OECD, 2nd Edition

April 2020 (Fraser Institute)

  • This report is the second edition of the Fraser Institute's Environmental Ranking for Canada and the OECD, in which we rank 33 high-income countries across two broad objectives: protecting human health and well-being and protecting ecosystems. 
  • Canada performs relatively well, obtaining an overall score of 67, which places it 12th out of 33 high-income OECD countries.

Disclaimer

Canadian Fuels Association published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 17:47:06 UTC
