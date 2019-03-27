Canadian Fuels Association : at Queen's Park March 25

Good afternoon everyone.

My name is Marc Gagnon, and it's my pleasure to be here on behalf of the Canadian Fuels Association. Our members refine, distribute and market the fuels that power transportation in Canada, as well as asphalt, heating fuels, lubricants, and feedstocks for manufacturing facilities.

In short, we fuel the economy. It's why the refining industry is considered part of the critical infrastructure.

So, it might not surprise you to learn that Ontario - Canada's largest provincial economy - is also Canada's largest consumer of refined petroleum products. We fuel Pearson - Canada's largest airport, enabling our business travels, family vacations and visits from distant relatives and friends. We move freight on the 401 - Canada's busiest highway. And last but most importantly, we help Ontarians get to work, to school, the rink, the soccer field, and to see family and friends - every day.

In fact, refined petroleum products account for 46% of Ontario's total energy use including over 95% of transportation fuels. What might surprise you is that Ontario accounts for more than 20% of Canada's national refinery capacity.

Actually, Canada's first oil refinery opened near Sarnia in the 1860s and the region remains an important petro-chemical and economic hub to this day. Suncor, Shell and Imperial operate three refineries in Sarnia, Imperial has one in Nanticoke, and Petro-Canada Lubricants operates a specialized refinery located in Mississauga.

Canadian Fuels recently commissioned Aviseo Consulting to perform a south-west economic impact study to quantify the importance of the refining sector in the province. We found that the reach is far and the economic impact is significant.

In 2017 alone, Ontario's refining sector generated 4.8 billion dollars in added economic value, and topped 1.5 billion dollars in operating expenditures. Province-wide, the sector accounts for more than 12,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs. Nearly 5,000 of those direct and indirect jobs are in the regions where the plants are located, yet the benefits of employment are felt far beyond:

The sector's extensive supply chain results in more than 6,000 indirect jobs located in many other communities in Ontario, such as Sudbury, Hamilton and Kenora.

Actually, a good number of communities represented by Chambers (of Commerce) here today benefit from this network.

Refining our own products decreases Ontario's dependence on imports - the best guarantee of a secure, un-interrupted supply to Ontario consumers and businesses while keeping highly skilled, high-paying jobs in Ontario.

I encourage you to learn more about the study and findings in the report material that's available to you here at the event, or simply visit economicimpact.ca for additional information.

Thank you.