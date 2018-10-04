Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian M&A surges in third-quarter as mining, real estate deals rebound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 01:08pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Buildings are seen in the financial district in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian mergers-and-acquisitions activity nearly doubled in the third quarter, fueled by deals in the mining, real estate and cannabis sectors, according to Thomson Reuters data released on Thursday.

Quarterly deal volume was up 91 percent to $75.7 billion from $39.6 billion in the same period last year, the data showed, bucking a global trend of declines in Europe and Asia.

Mining transactions in the quarter included Barrick Gold Corp planned $6.5 billion acquisition of Africa-focused miner Randgold Resources, as well as China's Zijin Mining Group's C$1.86 billion ($1.45 billion) deal to acquire Nevsun Resources.

It was the strongest period for Canadian mining M&A since the second quarter of 2011. Mining deals slowed in recent years, due in part to commodity price pressures, balance sheet weakness and investor pushback against miners seen as overpaying for assets.

The Barrick-Randgold deal, which had no premium and is being paid with equity, was well received.

“The structural issues facing the mining industry aren't going away. But I do think the Barrick-Randgold transaction may be the catalyst to trigger more consolidation in the gold space,” said Richard Tory, head of Canadian investment banking and global head of metals and mining at Morgan Stanley. The investment bank advised Barrick and Zijin on their mining deals.

Announced hostile deal activity picked up in the quarter, reaching a high since the end of 2016, according to data tracked by Kingsdale Advisors.

Highlights included Husky Energy's unsolicited, $5 billion bid to acquire MEG Energy. In the mining sector, Lundin Mining's hostile bid for Nevsun put the base metals miner in play, before Zijin agreed to a friendly deal.

"This represents the first real wave of hostile bid activity we have seen since these rules were amended in 2016,” said Geoff Barsky, head of Canadian and international M&A at BMO, which is advising MEG.

Brookfield Asset Management $11.4 billion agreement to acquire Forest City was the biggest deal in the quarter. Meanwhile, Constellation Brands Inc $4 billion investment in Canopy Growth highlighted the interest in Canada's red-hot cannabis market.

"The multibillion-dollar transactions are the best indicators of confidence levels in deal makers," said John Emanoilidis, co-head, M&A at Torys LLP, one of Brookfield's legal advisers on the Forest City deal. "We're seeing a great deal of money competing for deals and some very robust auction processes."

At least 17 deals were valued at more than a billion dollars in the quarter, the data showed.

($1 = 1.2864 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Tom Brown)

By John Tilak
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP -0.27% 14.96 Delayed Quote.-17.71%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT -0.26% 57.05 Delayed Quote.4.26%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 8.15% 63.32 Delayed Quote.112.91%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS -0.93% 210.76 Delayed Quote.-7.79%
FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST INC 0.00% 25.1 Delayed Quote.4.15%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 0.49% 20.67 Delayed Quote.16.45%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION -1.77% 6.67 Delayed Quote.-20.22%
MEG ENERGY CORP 0.83% 10.96 Delayed Quote.113.23%
NEVSUN RESOURCES -0.35% 5.75 Delayed Quote.87.91%
RANDGOLD RESOURCES -0.90% 5518 Delayed Quote.-24.89%
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD. 0.56% 3.57 End-of-day quote.-22.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33pEXCLUSIVE : Third Point demands Campbell Soup board records
RE
01:33pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Exchange Rate of Foreign Currency Relating to Imported and Export Goods Notified
PU
01:31pUK watchdog holds off on banning 'contingent' fees for pension transfers
RE
01:28pASEAN CENTER FOR ENERGY : Promoting Clean Coal Technology Through Database Information System
PU
01:27pTogo forecasts 5.1 pct GDP growth in 2019
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12pAhead of holidays, FedEx leans on special bonuses to keep pilots from retiring
RE
01:08pESMA EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY : updates its Q&As on MiFID II and MiFIR market structure and transparency topics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Baloxavir Marboxil in People at High Risk of Compl..
5Oil holds near four-year highs as Saudi, Russia agree supply rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.