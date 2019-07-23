Canadian National Railway profit rises on higher grain, crude volumes

Revenue in the petroleum and chemicals segment, including crude-by-rail shipments, rose 25% to C$775 million, while revenue in the grain and fertilizers unit rose 8.4% to C$641 million.

Canadian crude-by-rail exports hit record highs in December before falling sharply in February because of tighter Canadian crude differentials after Alberta government's curtailments made rail shipments uneconomical.

Crude-by-rail exports recovered to reach 236,152 barrels per day in April, according to data from Canada's National Energy Board.

Last week, smaller rival Canadian Pacific reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as it kept a tight rein on costs and moved higher volumes of crude, chemicals and plastics on its transportation network.

CN's operating ratio, a closely-watched productivity metric that measures expenses as a percentage of revenue, fell to 57.5 percent from 58.2 percent a year earlier. The lower the ratio, the more efficient a railroad.

Net income rose to C$1.36 billion, or C$1.88 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$1.31 billion, or C$1.77 per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company's revenue rose to C$3.96 billion ($3.01 billion) from C$3.63 billion.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Bernard Orr)