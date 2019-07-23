Log in
Canadian National Railway profit rises on higher grain, crude volumes

07/23/2019 | 04:30pm EDT
A Canadian National Railway train travels eastward on a track in Montreal

(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co reported a 4% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the country's largest railroad operator shipped higher volumes of crude, refined petroleum products and grains.

Revenue in the petroleum and chemicals segment, including crude-by-rail shipments, rose 25% to C$775 million, while revenue in the grain and fertilizers unit rose 8.4% to C$641 million.

Canadian crude-by-rail exports hit record highs in December before falling sharply in February because of tighter Canadian crude differentials after Alberta government's curtailments made rail shipments uneconomical.

Crude-by-rail exports recovered to reach 236,152 barrels per day in April, according to data from Canada's National Energy Board.

Last week, smaller rival Canadian Pacific reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as it kept a tight rein on costs and moved higher volumes of crude, chemicals and plastics on its transportation network.

CN's operating ratio, a closely-watched productivity metric that measures expenses as a percentage of revenue, fell to 57.5 percent from 58.2 percent a year earlier. The lower the ratio, the more efficient a railroad.

Net income rose to C$1.36 billion, or C$1.88 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$1.31 billion, or C$1.77 per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company's revenue rose to C$3.96 billion ($3.01 billion) from C$3.63 billion.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 0.04% 119.53 Delayed Quote.18.38%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -0.09% 311.66 Delayed Quote.28.29%
