Canadian Producer Prices Drop 0.2% in July

08/31/2018 | 03:10pm CEST

OTTAWA--Canadian producer prices declined in July, led by lower metal prices, while the country's raw-materials price index increased for a fifth straight month.

Canada's industrial product price index fell 0.2% in July, Statistics Canada said Friday, after a revised 0.7% gain in the previous month. Market expectations were for a 0.4% drop in July, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

The index measures the price manufacturers in Canada receive once their goods leave the plant. It doesn't reflect the final prices consumers pay for goods on store shelves.

Of the 21 commodity groups tracked for the index, seven fell, 10 rose and four remained unchanged.

On a 12-month basis, the producer-price index increased 6.6%.

As for raw materials, prices paid by manufacturers in July rose 0.7%, on higher costs associated with crude oil. On a 12-month basis, prices for raw materials climbed 22%. The raw-materials price index, on a year-over-year basis, has risen every month since October 2016.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

