Canadian Resources Income Trust : Declares Monthly Distribution

09/14/2018 | 04:43pm CEST

CANADIAN RESOURCES INCOME TRUST Press Release

Canadian Resources Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution

Toronto, September 14, 2018

Attention: Business / Financial Editors

The Board of Directors of CaRIT Ltd., as general partner of CaRIT Limited Partnership, Trustee for Canadian Resources Income Trust ("CaRIT" or the "Trust") has declared a cash distribution of $0.0425 per Trust Unit.

Record and payment dates are as follows:

Record Date

Payment Date

Distribution Amount/Trust Unit

September 28, 2018

October 15, 2018

$0.0425

Unitholders are entitled to receive monthly distributions as declared by CaRIT. The Trust generally intends to make monthly distributions based on dividends and other distributions received on the underlying portfolio and premiums realized by the Trust pursuant to its option writing strategy for a calendar quarter less the estimated operating expenses for the period. The monthly distribution of $0.0425 is based on, among other factors, current market conditions for the Trust's option writing strategy.

CaRIT is an investment trust which provides investors with investment exposure to an equally-weighted portfolio comprised of the 20 highest yielding natural resource issuers in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. The S&P/TSX 60 Index consists of the 60 largest and most liquid issuers on the TSX and is generally maintained to have sector weights in line with the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Trust Units of CaRIT are listed for trading on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RTU.UN.

For more information, please contact

Investor Relations

CaRIT Limited Partnership,

Trustee of Canadian Resources Income Trust (416) 863-7144

E-mail: mc.carit@scotiabank.com

Web site: www.scotiamanagedcompanies.com

26th Floor, 40 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5W 2X6 Tel:(416) 863-7144 Fax:(416) 863-7425

Disclaimer

Canadian Resources Income Trust published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 14:42:07 UTC
