Canadian Stocks Rise on Energy Rebound

By Francesca Fontana



Toronto stocks rose Tuesday, led higher by energy companies as oil prices increased. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 89 points or 0.6% to 16155. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 Index added 5 points or 0.6% to 961.

Energy stocks rose as West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, added $1.12, or 1.9%, to $59.94 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, rebounding near their highest level since early November. Among the top gainers of the S&P/TSX Index were Hexo, with shares up 8.2%, Crescent Point Energy, up 5.2%, and Torc Oil & Gas, up 4.2%.

