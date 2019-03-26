Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Canadian Stocks Rise on Energy Rebound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 04:28pm EDT

By Francesca Fontana

Toronto stocks rose Tuesday, led higher by energy companies as oil prices increased. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 89 points or 0.6% to 16155. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 Index added 5 points or 0.6% to 961.

Energy stocks rose as West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, added $1.12, or 1.9%, to $59.94 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, rebounding near their highest level since early November. Among the top gainers of the S&P/TSX Index were Hexo, with shares up 8.2%, Crescent Point Energy, up 5.2%, and Torc Oil & Gas, up 4.2%.

Write to Francesca Fontana at francesca.fontana@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:37pWorld stocks rebound, U.S. yields above 15-month lows
RE
04:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher
DJ
04:28pCanadian Stocks Rise on Energy Rebound
DJ
04:25pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher As Energy, Financial Sectors Rally
DJ
04:21pWorld stocks rebound, U.S. yields above 15-month lows
RE
04:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher
DJ
02:24pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Regain Some Ground
DJ
02:06pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Exporters and oil majors pull FTSE 100 out of the red
RE
01:28pEUROPE : European stocks claw back up after four-day drop
RE
12:36pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Regain Some Ground
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: External Investigation reveals no material impact on financial reports of Wirecard
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
3Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
4AIRBUS SE : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing 737 MAX crashes
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Preliminary report on Ethiopian Airlines crash 'very likely' released this wee..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.