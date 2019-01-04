Canadian Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 5.6%

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- Canada's unemployment rate was unchanged in December as job creation came in close to market expectations following a surge in hiring during the previous month.

The Canadian economy added a net 9,300 jobs in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations were for an increase in employment of 10,000, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada. In the previous month, Canadian employment rose 94,100.

Canada's jobless rate was 5.6% in December, unchanged from the previous month when it first dropped to its lowest level in more than 40 years. Market expectations were for Canada's jobless rate to rise slightly, to 5.7%.

When using U.S. Labor Department methodology, Canada's jobless rate in December was 4.7%.

Friday's employment report comes less than a week before the Bank of Canada's next interest rate decision, which is due Jan. 9. Market expectations are for the central bank to keep its benchmark rate on hold this month, in part because of the difficulties Canadian oil producers have faced in recent months due to low crude prices.

The central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate five times since mid-2017, bringing it to the current level of 1.75%. It said last year that the rate will need to rise to a neutral range, currently estimated around 2.5% to 3.5%, to keep inflation on track.

In December, average hourly wage growth -- an important metric for the Bank of Canada -- rose 2.0%, following a 1.7% advance in the previous month. Wage growth peaked last May with a 3.9% advance.

The December employment report said the number of part-time jobs rose 28,300, while the number of full-time positions fell by 18,900. The private and public sectors both shed jobs in the month, while the number of workers who are self-employed grew by 46,400.

On a sector-by-sector basis, the biggest gain in December was recorded in the manufacturing sector, which added 23,900 jobs in the month.

