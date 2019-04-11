Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian billionaire Watsa to focus on internal growth at insurance empire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 03:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Fairfax Holdings CEO Watsa speaks at the annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa told shareholders of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd on Thursday that the company will focus on internal growth at its key insurance business and step up efforts to boost its stock price by focusing on investment returns.

Watsa, who oversees insurance and other businesses in more than 100 countries, expressed disappointment at the company's weak stock performance and book value over the past five years, largely the result of unimpressive returns from its investment holdings.

He said Fairfax was de-emphasizing acquisition-driven growth, but assured shareholders that would not limit the company's overall performance.

Watsa nonetheless defended some of Fairfax's core holdings, which include BlackBerry Ltd and Greek lender Eurobank Ergasias SA, and told shareholders to be patient and ignore the short-term stock market fluctuations and focus on the long-term performance.

"We are building the company for the next hundred years, long after I am gone," he told shareholders at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Watsa, who is sometimes referred to as Canada's Warren Buffett, established Fairfax as a trucking insurance company more then three decades ago. Fairfax has a market value of C$17.1 billion ($12.8 billion) and its insurance companies last year underwrote $15.5 billion in premiums around the world.

Watsa, who has a big exposure to India, said he was bullish the country's growth prospects. He said that with a little of bit luck, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party could win a majority in the general elections that kicked off on Thursday.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43pAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE introduces fuel retailers to ethanol at a technical forum in Mexico's “oil country”
PU
03:38pBOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH : celebrates 20 years of Metacam® for cattle
PU
03:37pCURRENCIES : British Pound Holds Support At 200-day Moving Average As U.K. Scores Brexit Extension
DJ
03:28pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Issues Default Decision to Raymond Frank Christie Doing Business as Christie Livestock and Assesses $13,600 Civil Penalty
PU
03:28pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington – March 2019
PU
03:28pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Baltimore-Columbia-Towson – March 2019
PU
03:22pBOJ KURODA : Global economy to see 'sufficiently high' growth next year
RE
03:20pCanadian dollar retreats on weaker oil prices, broadly stronger U.S. dollar
RE
03:18pSOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY : SWOSU Physics Students Win Awards and Engage with Former NASA Flight Director
PU
03:18pCLAY HIGGINS : Higgins, Cassidy, Kennedy Reintroduce Legislation to Remove Unnecessary Restrictions on LNG Exports
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Stocks slide before corporate results, dollar gains
2INDIVIOR : Indivior shares plummet, Reckitt hurt on U.S. charges over opioid prescriptions
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : ASML says it suffered intellectual property theft, rejects 'Chinese' label
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, ASML, Lufthansa, Facebook
5BAYER AG : BAYER : French court finds Bayer's Monsanto liable for farmer's sickness

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About