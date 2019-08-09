Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian building permits fall 3.7% in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 08:59am EDT

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits declined by an unexpected 3.7% in June to C$8.01 billion ($6.06 billion) as multi-family and institutional permit values dropped, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 1.5% in June.

Statistics Canada said declines were recorded in six Canadian provinces, with oil-rich Alberta accounting for more than one-third of the national decrease.

Multi-family dwellings posted the largest monthly decline, Statscan said, falling 6.7% in June. For non-residential permits, the value of commercial permits fell 1.1% while institutional permits decreased in seven provinces. The value of industrial permits rose 1.7%.

Canadian municipalities, Statscan said, awarded C$25.8 billion in permits in the second quarter, up 5.8% from the first quarter and a 4.1% gain from the second quarter of 2018.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson, editing by Dale Smith and Steve Orlofsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.90% 58.36 Delayed Quote.10.90%
WTI 0.57% 53.77 Delayed Quote.19.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:19aU.S. producer prices rise slightly; underlying inflation tame
RE
09:18aCanada Jobless Rate Rose to 5.7% in July -- Update
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15aTAKE FIVE : The devil's in the data
RE
09:11aBAYER HAS NOT PROPOSED PAYING $8 BILLION TO SETTLE U.S. ROUNDUP CLAIMS : mediator
RE
09:11aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Analytical Survey "Financial Stability in the Republic of Belarus" 2018
PU
09:05aHow One Senior Living Company is Dedicating Themselves to Tradition
SE
09:05aLegacy Global Development Announces Surge in Home Sales at its Orchid Bay, Belize Property
SE
09:02aEurope rattled by Italy, Brexit stress; safe havens keep gaining
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
3VIACOM : Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ
4MITSUI & CO LTD : Beyond Meat shelves plans for Japan push, Mitsui says
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group