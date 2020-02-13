Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian court orders major agriculture firms to hand over documents in antitrust probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 03:07pm EST
Logo of Bayer AG at a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal

A Canadian federal court has ordered a group of major agriculture companies to hand over records and communications in an antitrust probe sparked by allegations some businesses tried to block online farm-supply startup Farmers Business Network Inc (FBN).

In a series of court orders issued on Tuesday, Federal Court Justice Denis Gascon said he was satisfied that Canada's Competition Bureau was conducting an antitrust probe and that the named companies - which include Bayer AG, Corteva Inc and BASF - would have or were likely to have information relevant to the inquiry.

Farm supply wholesalers, including Cargill Inc, Univar Solutions Inc and Federated Co-Operatives Ltd, have also been ordered to produce records. The companies have 60 to 90 calendar days to comply, depending on the specific order.

Canada's Competition Bureau said on Wednesday it had obtained the court orders in order to advance its investigation into allegations a number of manufacturers and wholesalers of seed and crop products had refused or restricted supply to FBN.

The Canadian regulator said in a release it was also "investigating whether some of these entities may have engaged in coordinated behavior against FBN," and added there was "no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time."

California-based FBN said in a statement: "We believe competition and price transparency is fundamental to a market economy, and to lowering farm expenses, so we are pleased that the Bureau is looking into this matter.

BASF, Corteva, Bayer and Cargill said last Thursday they would cooperate with the Competition Bureau's investigation, which was launched following a complaint from FBN

The Competition Bureau had told the court in Jan. 30 filings that it was seeking records and communications from the seed, pesticide and wholesaling companies over allegations that its stopped supplying FBN's newly acquired Canadian business in 2018.

The alleged conduct by the agriculture companies under inquiry, the regulator told the court, may also impede or delay FBN's successful expansion into the Canadian marketplace and/or cause the company to exit altogether.

Founded in 2014, Farmer's Business Network is developing an online marketplace for farmers to order crop inputs like pesticides, seed and other agricultural supplies.

Canada's Competition Bureau said on Wednesday the company's online platform also included a pricing comparison tool that allows farmers to receive aggregated information on what other farmers are paying for agricultural products.

FBN, which has been selling crop inputs through its e-commerce platform in the United States since 2016, entered Canada in November 2017.

By Kelsey Johnson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -1.85% 62.68 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
UNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC. -0.67% 22.375 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:25pModest Means with Big Dreams  A True Rag to Riches Story
SE
03:24pOil prices climb on prospects for deeper OPEC+ output cuts
RE
03:24pOil prices climb on prospects for deeper OPEC+ output cuts
RE
03:22pJump in coronavirus cases halts stock rally; dollar gains
RE
03:18pJump in coronavirus cases halts stock rally; dollar gains
RE
03:16pJudge grants Amazon bid to pause Microsoft's Pentagon contract work
RE
03:16pEuro sinks against dollar as U.S. assets look more attractive
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pJudge grants Amazon bid to pause Microsoft's Pentagon contract work
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 2019 Profit, Sales Rose
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Launch Offer of EUR29 a Share for RIB Software
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group