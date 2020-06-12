Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian cryptocurrency firm collapsed due to Ponzi scheme by late founder, regulator says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 10:16am EDT
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken

(This June 11 story corrects amount recovered by trustee in last paragraph)

By Nichola Saminather

Last year's collapse of Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform Quadriga CX was due to a Ponzi scheme operated by founder Gerald Cotten, who died suddenly in December 2018, the country's biggest securities regulator said on Thursday.

Cotten died at age 30 from complications of Crohn's disease while volunteering at an orphanage in India, according to the Facebook page of Quadriga CX, which announced his death in January 2019.

"What happened at Quadriga was an old-fashioned fraud wrapped in modern technology," staff at the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) wrote in a report.

"While public release of an investigative report is rare, we believe the tens of thousands of Ontarians who entrusted Quadriga with their money and crypto assets deserve to know what happened."

Facing losses when the price of crypto assets changed, Cotten covered the ensuing shortfall with other clients' deposits, according to the report.

Richard Niedermayer, lawyer for Cotten's widow, Jennifer Robertson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some 76,000 investors from Canada and around the world collectively lost at least C$169 million ($124.2 million)

from the collapse of Quadriga in 2019, the statement added.

About C$115 million of that was due to Cotten's fraudulent trading, the regulator said.

When Cotten died, the platform owed approximately C$215 million to clients, according to the OSC. Cotten also siphoned off assets for personal use, transferring about C$24 million to himself and Robertson between May 2016 and January 2018, the report said.

About C$34 million was recovered by the bankruptcy trustee and paid to clients, it said. The trustee also recovered assets from Robertson expected to be worth about C$12 million, and Cotten returned about C$10 million to Quadriga in the months before his death, it said.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 2.71% 230.07 Delayed Quote.9.29%
WORLD CO., LTD. -2.03% 1639 End-of-day quote.-39.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:38aBANQUE DE FRANCE : Monetary policy measures taken by the Eurosystem in response to COVID-19
PU
10:28aAPETIT OYJ : segment structure and discontinuing the use of alternative perfo...
PU
10:19aSouth African mobile data-only operator plans 5G expansion
RE
10:17aItaly GDP may shrink slightly more than 8% in 2020, says economy minister
RE
10:16aCanadian cryptocurrency firm collapsed due to Ponzi scheme by late founder, regulator says
RE
10:09aScotland unveils £62 million fund to support energy sector
RE
10:05aReady, Set, Slide! Big Mucci’s The Set Slide’ going viral
SE
10:04aOil set to end week lower on coronavirus resurgence fears
RE
10:03aIBA INTERNATIONAL BAR ASSOCIATION : The investment environment in Nigeria after Covid-19
PU
09:53aECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : Sharing and strengthening the euro's privilege
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4OC OERLIKON CORPORATION : PRODUCTION DURING THE CORONA CRISIS: Oerlikon protects employees with innovative dis..
5ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : SPECIAL REPORT: Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group