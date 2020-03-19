Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian distilleries make sanitizers as coronavirus sparks demand for hygiene products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 03:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A health pamphlet about novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen in a recycling bin at Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto

Some Canadian distilleries and breweries have started producing hand sanitizers alongside alcoholic drinks as the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus stokes demand for hygiene products.

The move comes after Health Canada this week relaxed rules on the sale of hand sanitizers, disinfectants and protective equipment on a temporary basis to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the potential for high profits, companies including Guelph-based Dixon's Distilled Spirits has decided to donate hand sanitizers and disinfectants made at the facility to front-line healthcare workers.

"I work in a hospital part-time. I see the demand and I realize that if front-line workers don't have it, the general public is probably screwed," Vicky Dixon, co-owner of Dixon's, told Reuters.

Dixon's prioritizes donating the sanitizers to healthcare workers but plans to sell smaller bottles to the public to cover the costs of donation. The distiller has donated about 500 litres so far, said Dixon.

Dillon's Distillers in Beamsville, Ontario, is also distributing the hand sanitizers they make to local police, health workers and long-term care homes for free, according to the company's social media accounts.

As of Wednesday, it said it had given out 3,000 bottles of sanitizer and nearly all its disinfectant.

In Toronto, Spirit of York Distillery started selling sanitizers on Thursday and said it plans to donate all proceeds to the local food bank.

Gerry Guitor, founder of Spirit of York, said he was "appalled" by news of an individual re-selling sanitizers at a premium. "So we said, 'Let's go the other way.'"

U.S. media have reported on a Tennessee man who purchased 18,000 bottles of sanitizer and tried to sell them online for $70 a bottle. Last week, a Vancouver couple made more than C$100,000 ($68,880) reselling hoarded Lysol wipes, the Toronto Star reported.

Spirit of York sells hand sanitizers at C$3 each per small bottle or free for seniors over 65 or those who can't afford it.

"The small business community is stepping up. I would love to see some of these large organizations step up, maybe forgo profits for a while," Guitor told Reuters.

($1 = 1.4518 Canadian dollars)

By Denise Paglinawan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54pEXPLAINER : What is herd immunity and will it affect the pandemic?
RE
03:48pTRADE : Orgalim Position Paper on future EU-UK trade relations
PU
03:47pDollar soars, boosted by worries over coronavirus impact
RE
03:44pU.S. auto suppliers seek government aid to cope with coronavirus hit
RE
03:44pRich nations pump aid into battered economy as coronavirus deaths in Italy overtake China
RE
03:44pCoronavirus patients flood hospitals in Swiss canton next to Italy
RE
03:43pU.S. oil surges 35% after three-day sell off
RE
03:41pS&P 500 climbs 2% as Fed, other policymakers take further steps
RE
03:30pU.S. to buy initial 30 million bbls of oil for emergency stockpile
RE
03:29pCanadian distilleries make sanitizers as coronavirus sparks demand for hygiene products
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : reports boost in profit as Wechat use rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group