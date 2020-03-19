Log in
Canadian dollar bounces off four-year low as oil rallies

03/19/2020 | 09:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

The Canadian dollar rose against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil rallied and central banks tried to contain economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, with the loonie recovering from an earlier four-year low.

At 9:24 a.m. (1324 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.4% higher at 1.4459 to the greenback, or 69.16 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since January 2016 at 1.4669.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rebounded after a three-day selloff sparked by the spread of the coronavirus and a market share battle between Saudi Arabia and Russia drove it to its lowest in almost two decades. U.S. crude prices were up 9.4% at $22.28 a barrel.

The dollar surged as additional purchases of sovereign debt by the European Central Bank and other extraordinary steps by central banks across the world had mixed success, boosting bonds but failing to halt losses in stocks.

On Wednesday, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz left the door open to further interest rate cuts and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would provide C$27 billion in stimulus directly to Canadian families and businesses.

Canada added jobs in February for the eighth consecutive month but the 7,200 increase was the smallest since October, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 3 basis points at 1.015%. The gap between Canada's 10-year yield and the U.S. equivalent narrowed by 13.5 basis points to a spread of 7.8 basis points in favor of the U.S. bond.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

