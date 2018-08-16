Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar dips ahead of CPI report as Keystone XL suffers setback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 10:48pm CEST
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a planned oil pipeline from Alberta to Nebraska met with a setback, but the currency held within its recent range ahead of the country's inflation report due on Friday.

At 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.2 percent lower at C$1.3161 to the greenback, or 75.98 U.S. cents. The currency, which on Monday neared a three-week low of C$1.3179, traded in a range of C$1.3114 to C$1.3175.

"We are really just treading water ahead of tomorrow's inflation data," said Brad Schruder, director of corporate sales and structuring at BMO Capital Markets. "Experienced global investors have little interest in taking positions ahead of a major piece of data such as CPI."

The inflation data could help guide expectations for further Bank of Canada interest rate increases this year. Money markets expect the central bank to hike its benchmark interest rate, which sits at 1.50 percent, once more by December.

A federal judge in Montana on Wednesday ordered the U.S. State Department to do a full environmental review of a revised route for a phase of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline, which, when completed, would carry heavy crude to Steele City in Nebraska from Canada's oil sands in Alberta.

The pipeline could help reduce transport bottlenecks for Canadian oil, which trades at a discount to the price of U.S. crude.

Canadian factory sales grew by 1.1 percent in June from May, thanks largely to a rebound in petroleum and coal products after temporary shutdowns in the spring, Statistics Canada said.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer expressed hope a breakthrough could be made in the coming days in efforts to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement, which includes Canada and Mexico. His Mexican counterpart said flexibility was needed to reach a deal.

The U.S. dollar weakened against a basket of other major currencies as news that a Chinese delegation will travel to the United States for trade talks prompted investors to buy back into currencies hit hard in a sell-off in recent days.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.7 percent higher at $65.46 a barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve, with the 10-year <CA10YT=RR> rising 12 Canadian cents to yield 2.255 percent. The 10-year yield touched 2.246 percent, its lowest intraday since July 25.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Phil Berlowitz)

By Fergal Smith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:26pPUBLIC CITIZEN : Chemical, Petrochemical and Allied Industry Insiders Run Rampant in EPA and White House
PU
11:26pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENVIRONMENT AND PUBLIC WO : Member Of Crow Tribe Blasts Washington State for Blocking Coal Exports and Hurting the Community
PU
11:25pCanada's Pieridae Energy in talks to sell LNG to Swiss utility
RE
11:21pFEINSTEIN, HARRIS TO TRUMP : Rethink Escalating Tariffs with China
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:06pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : OABA Educational Trust Golf for Scholarships Outing Recap
PU
11:01pESCAMBIA COUNTY FL : Next Regional Roundup set for Sept. 8
PU
10:56pCOLUMBIA GAS OF MASSACHUSETTS : Gas service interrupted for 250 customers in Lawrence
PU
10:56pPablo Soria de Lachica Explains the Advantages of Ethereum-Based Smart Contracts
AC
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2WAL-MART STORES : Walmart posts biggest U.S. sales rise in a decade, shares soar
3GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
4ATLANTIA : THE LATEST: Company responsible for bridge pledges action
5H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.