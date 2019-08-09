Log in
Canadian dollar flat as oil price rise offsets weak jobs report

08/09/2019 | 10:13am EDT
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Friday dropped against its U.S. counterpart after a weaker-than-expected monthly employment report before recovering to trade largely unchanged on the back of a jump in oil prices.

Canada's economy lost a net 24,200 jobs in July, after shedding 2,200 in the previous month, domestic data showed. The unemployment rate edged up to 5.7%. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 12,500 jobs last month.

At 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3224 to the greenback, or 75.63 U.S. cents. The currency was trading in range of 1.3208 to 1.3275.

The currency found support from the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. On Friday, U.S. crude oil futures were up 2.5% at $53.87 a barrel, supported by expectations of more OPEC production cuts.

Other Canadian data showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 208,970 units in July from 205,765 units in June, beating estimates for a decline of 203,500.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. treasuries. The two-year <CA2YT=RR> rose 7.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.322% and the benchmark 10-year <CA10YT=RR> was up 36 Canadian cents to yield 1.206%.

(Reporting by Levent Uslu; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Levent Uslu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.06% 0.90042 Delayed Quote.-6.36%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.54% 1.59768 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.23% 79.822 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.15% 0.73526 Delayed Quote.1.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.35% 58.5 Delayed Quote.10.90%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.05% 0.85847 Delayed Quote.-6.37%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.06% 1.32339 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
WTI 2.57% 54.05 Delayed Quote.19.07%
