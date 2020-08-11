Canadian dollar gains as U.S. stimulus bets boost oil prices

Canadian housing starts rose 15.8% to 245,604 units in July, data from the national housing agency showed, as the market continued to bounce back from the COVID-19 crisis. Economists had expected starts to dip to 210,000.

U.S. crude prices were up 2.1% at $42.8 a barrel, supported by stimulus hopes as well as a rebound in Asian demand as economies reopen. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

The U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies as data showing investor sentiment in Germany improved more than expected in August boosted the euro.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3303 to the greenback, or 75.17 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.3270 to 1.3361.

The future of Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau appeared uncertain on Tuesday after a newspaper said he had clashed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over how much Ottawa was spending to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Ottawa is rolling out more than C$300 billion of economic support, about 15% of gross domestic product, in response to the coronavirus crisis, while the Bank of Canada's balance sheet as a share of GDP has expanded this year by more than some major counterparts, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries as stocks rallied globally. The 10-year was up 5.6 basis points at 0.551%.

