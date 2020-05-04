Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar hits 11-day low as U.S.-China tensions rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 09:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

The Canadian dollar weakened to an 11-day low against the greenback on Monday as rising tensions between the U.S. and China over the origin of the coronavirus weighed on risk appetite and ahead of a speech by a Bank of Canada official.

Shares globally and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as the spat between top U.S. officials and China fueled fears of a new trade war, derailing a rebound in global markets.

U.S. crude oil futures were down 2.6% at $19.27 a barrel.

Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will speak on the central bank's response to the coronavirus pandemic at 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT). Wilkins was widely seen as the front-runner to become the next governor of the central bank but lost out to Tiff Macklem, a former senior deputy governor, when the appointment was announced on Friday.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.4094 to the greenback, or 70.95 U.S. cents. The currency, which gained 0.1% last week, touched its weakest intraday level since April 23 at 1.4151.

Speculators have increased their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of April 27, net short positions had increased to 29,044 contracts from 23,891 in the prior week.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a steeper yield curve on Monday, with the 2-year down 2.7 basis points at 0.298%.

Canada's trade report for March is due on Tuesday, while the April employment report is due on Friday.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:04aBailed-out Bahrain may need more Gulf support as soon as this year
RE
10:00aUNITED STATES : Factory Orders worse than estimates at -10.3%
10:00aISM-New York's Latest Business-Conditions Survey Shows Unprecedented Hit
DJ
09:56aOil falls on renewed U.S.-China tensions, global glut
RE
09:54aDANMARKS NATIONALBANK : Climate Economist for the Economics and Monetary Policy Department
PU
09:52aItaly Starts Easing Lockdown, Rebooting Its Stricken Economy
DJ
09:50aOil falls on renewed U.S.-China tensions, global glut
RE
09:49aTENARIS : Remote assistance program enables Tenaris to support customers during COVID-19
PU
09:46aCanadian dollar hits 11-day low as U.S.-China tensions rise
RE
09:45aChina to monitor product risks caused by global commodities turbulence
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Japan's Abe asks experts to come up with road map to restart economy
4AMS AG : AMS : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
5TELEFONICA S.A. : Telefonica shares rise on O2-Virgin Media merger talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group