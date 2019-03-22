Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar hits 11-day low as data points to slowing domestic economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 10:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to an 11-day low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the greenback broadly climbed and data supported the view of a slowing domestic economy that rules out further Bank of Canada interest rate hikes in the near term.

At 9:47 a.m. (1347 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3 percent lower at 1.3400 to the greenback, or 74.63 U.S. cents. The currency, which touched its weakest since March 11 at 1.3428, was on track to fall 0.5 percent for the week.

The value of Canadian retail sales fell 0.3 percent in January from December, the third consecutive decline, pulled down in large part by weak auto sales, Statistics Canada data indicated. Analysts had forecast sales would increase by 0.4 percent.

Separate data from Statistics Canada showed that Canada's annual inflation rate edged up to 1.5 percent in February but remained below the Bank of Canada's 2.0 percent target for the second successive month.

"It is all consistent with a slower growth trajectory in Canada," said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities. "They (the Bank of Canada) are on hold for a while."

The Bank of Canada has hiked interest rates by 125 basis points since July 2017 but said this month that there is "increased uncertainty about the timing of future rate increases." Money markets see about a 50 percent chance of a cut this year.

The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies after a much weaker-than-expected German manufacturing survey pressured the euro.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell further from 2019 highs as focus shifted to a lack of progress in U.S.-China trade talks. U.S. crude oil futures were down 1.4 percent at $59.17 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds. The two-year rose 8.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.557 percent and the 10-year climbed 54 Canadian cents to yield 1.605 percent.

The 10-year yield touched its lowest intraday since June 2017 at 1.600 percent.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Thomas)

By Fergal Smith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:36aUK economy dodges no-deal Brexit hit, for now
RE
10:36aNigeria's NNPC plans to revamp refineries to cut fuel imports
RE
10:32aU.S. existing home sales surge, boosted by Fed's signal on rates
RE
10:31aDollar climbs vs euro on German PMI miss; yen strong
RE
10:30aOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : First Two Facilities Earn 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification in Ontario
PU
10:24aUniper sells stake in Italian LNG plant in 400 million euro deal
RE
10:24aU.S. Manufacturing, Services PMI Hints at Slowdown
DJ
10:20aFUELSEUROPE EUROPEAN PETROLEUM REFINERS ASSOCIAT : has been seriously misrepresented in statements included in Influence Map report “Big Oil's Real Agenda on Climate Change”
PU
10:16aU.S. Wholesale Inventories Rise in January at Fastest Pace since 2012
DJ
10:15aTSX off six-month highs on soft inflation, weak retail sales
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : shares dive on potential Alcatel-Lucent compliance issues
2EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
3APPLE : APPLE : New York Times CEO warns publishers ahead of Apple news launch
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles
5AIRBUS SE : Indonesian airline cancels Boeing order, citing passenger fear

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.