Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar hits 2-week low as global trade uncertainty lingers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 10:14am EST
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest in more than two weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as optimism faded for a near-term resolution to a trade dispute between the United States and China.

The United States and China are a long way from resolving trade issues, but there is a fair chance the two countries will get to a trade deal, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

Canada exports many commodities, including oil, so its economy could be hurt if the trade dispute drags on.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.1 percent at $52.59 a barrel as concern over the global economy reasserted itself, reversing earlier price gains made on the potential for U.S. sanctions on OPEC member Venezuela.

At 9:41 a.m. EST (1441 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 percent lower at 1.3352 to the greenback, or 74.90 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest since Jan. 7 at 1.3375.

The two-week low for the loonie comes after a string of weak domestic data this week prompted some economists to project a November contraction in Canada's economy.

Chances of another Bank of Canada interest rate hike by the summer have fallen to less than 30 percent from more than 50 percent at the end of last week. The central bank has hiked five times since July 2017.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year rose 5 Canadian cents to yield 1.87 percent and the 10-year climbed 26 Canadian cents to yield 1.940 percent.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35a'Under siege', oil industry mulls raising returns and PR game
RE
10:28aBosnian power utility ERS wins rights for 95 MW hydropower plants
RE
10:25aU.S. issues fresh Iran-related sanctions
RE
10:14aCanadian dollar hits 2-week low as global trade uncertainty lingers
RE
10:14aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR INTE : The European Union steps up its support to Ethiopia with 130 million
PU
10:13aECB Keeps Rates on Hold as Europe's Outlook Darkens--Update
DJ
10:09aUgandan firm uses blockchain to trace coffee from farms to stores
RE
10:09aITU INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATION UNION : UN, World Economic Forum and Partners Come Together to Address E-Waste Challenges
PU
10:09aForget trade, Brexit 'existential' for Ireland - PM Varadkar
RE
10:09aU.S. sanctions on Venezuela would reroute crude, leave refiners short
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2German finance ministry in talks with Commerzbank, Cerberus - FAZ
3PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : Block 7 Zama appraisal success
4FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Overview of offer to shareholders
5FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : Fevertree's shares get tonic from soaring revenue expectations

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.