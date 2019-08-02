Canadian dollar hits a six-week low on trade tensions, lower exports

Canada posted a narrower trade surplus in June as exports fell by 5.1%. It was the first drop for exports since February and reversed a big increase in May.

Canada exports many commodities, including oil, so its economy could be hurt by an escalation of trade tensions. On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would slap 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1.

At 10:21 a.m. (1421 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3245 to the greenback, or 75.50 U.S. cents. The currency hit its lowest intraday since June 20 at 1.3265.

Meanwhile, the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose on Friday, regaining some ground after its biggest fall in years on the escalation of trade tensions. U.S. crude oil futures were up 3.3% at $55.73 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. treasuries. The two-year <CA2YT=RR> rose 4 Canadian cents to yield 1.456% and the 10-year <CA10YT=RR> was up 9 Canadian cents to yield 1.387%.

The 10-year yield hits its lowest intraday level since November 2016 at 1.355%.

