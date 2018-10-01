Canadian dollar hits four-month high as U.S., Canada agree framework NAFTA deal
0
10/01/2018 | 04:25am CEST
TOKYO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a four-month high on Monday after a Canadian source said Canada and the United States have agreed on a framework deal for reworking the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The loonie <CAD=D4> strengthened to C$1.2814 per U.S. dollar after the source confirmed the deal, reaching its highest level since late May.
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)