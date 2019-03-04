Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar hits near three-week low ahead of BoC rate decision this week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 04:05pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest point in nearly three weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as the greenback climbed broadly and investors bet the Bank of Canada would leave interest rates unchanged later this week.

At 3:32 p.m. (2032 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 percent lower at 1.3308 to the greenback, or 75.14 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest level since Feb. 14 at 1.3338.

Canadian data on Friday showing that economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter has underpinned market expectations the Bank of Canada will not hike interest rates on Wednesday.

"The data is coming out worse and worse and I think that will continue," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist at Rabobank. "I don't think the Bank of Canada is raising rates again."

The Bank of Canada, which has tightened by 125 basis points since July 2017, is widely expected to leave its benchmark rate on hold at 1.75 percent on Wednesday. The central bank may be closer to a policy turning point, according to economists polled by Reuters.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies, as U.S. stocks fell despite rising hopes that China and the United States are moving closer to a trade deal that would end sparring between the world's two biggest economies.

Canada exports many commodities, including oil, so its economy could benefit from an improved outlook for global trade.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.4 percent higher at $56.59 a barrel. [O/R]

Speculators have cut their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday. As of Feb. 19, net short positions had fallen to 36,437 contracts from 37,537 in the prior week.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year rose 3.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.747 percent and the 10-year was up 32 Canadian cents to yield 1.90 percent.

Canada's trade data for December is due on Wednesday and the February employment report is due on Friday.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)

By Fergal Smith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : FBI/ODA/USDA Animal/Plant Health Joint Criminal-Epidemiological Investigations Course
PU
04:25pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Department of Agriculture Celebrates Weights and Measures Week
PU
04:25pMaterials Down as Trade Deal Doubts Emerge -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:20pDemaree Crossing Assisted Living and Memory Care Hosts Free Memory Care Workshops
SE
04:18pToronto Stock Exchange falls 0.19 percent
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:05pCanadian dollar hits near three-week low ahead of BoC rate decision this week
RE
04:04pWall Street weighed down by weak data as trade rally fades
RE
03:58pCURRENCIES : Dollar Climbs, Amid Trump's Fresh Calls For Weaker Currency, Dovish Fed
DJ
03:54pBOND REPORT : Treasurys Rally As U.S. Stocks Turn Negative, Spurring Bid For Havens
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: China-US agreement, Trump launches new attack on Fed, EU’s olive branch to UK
2ABCAM PLC : ABCAM : Interim results for six months ended 31 Dec 2018
3BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Newmont rejects Barrick's buyout offer, proposes Nevada JV
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Disappointed With Canada Appeal Decision Against Subsidiar..
5U.S. shares falter, investors await U.S.-China trade deal

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.