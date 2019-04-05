Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar hits one-week low as jobs fall backs more dovish BoC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 03:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Canada Dollar note

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as domestic data showing an unexpected decline in jobs diminished prospects of the Bank of Canada turning more upbeat on the economy.

A six-month string of job gains, including blockbuster increases in January and February, had helped bolster investor sentiment for the loonie, offsetting weak gross domestic product data and a slowdown in the global economy that could hurt Canada's exports.

But that sequence ended in March, as Canada shed 7,200 jobs. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a marginal gain of 1,000.

"The assumption that strong employment growth would return the Bank of Canada to a hawkish path was disappointed and traders went short on the Canadian dollar," said Karl Schamotta, director global markets strategy at Cambridge Global Payments.

Perceived chances of an interest rate cut this year from the central bank nudged up to 40% from 38% before the data, the overnight index swaps market indicated.

At 2:36 p.m. (1836 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.3392 to the greenback, or 74.67 U.S. cents. The currency, which was also down 0.3% for the week, touched its weakest since March 29 at 1.3403.

The loonie has advanced 1.9% since the start of the year even as it has lost ground since February, making it the second best performing currency in the G10 after sterling.

Still, strategists see little upside for the Canadian dollar over the coming months, cutting their bullish forecasts for the currency as worries about the global economy boost demand for higher-yielding U.S. dollars, a Reuters poll showed.

The U.S. dollar rose on Friday against a basket of major currencies, helped by data showing better-than-expected U.S. job growth.

The U.S. data was also supportive of the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, as it tempered fears that global crude demand might weaken. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.6% higher at $63.08 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices edged lower across much of the yield curve, with the two-year price down 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.598% and the 10-year falling 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.704%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by James Dalgleish)

By Fergal Smith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34pOil prices rise 1.5 percent as strong U.S. economic data eases demand concerns
RE
03:33pOil prices rise 1.5 percent as strong U.S. economic data eases demand concerns
RE
03:33pBereaved families blame Boeing after Ethiopia crash report
RE
03:25pWall Street rises as jobs data allay economic concerns
RE
03:18pCLECAT COMITÉ DE LIAISON EUROPÉEN : Response to the EP Vote on the Mobility Package I
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pConsumer Credit Rises $15.19 Billion In February
DJ
03:13pOHIO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : 04-05-2019 - Stark County Advisories
PU
03:09pCanadian dollar hits one-week low as jobs fall backs more dovish BoC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : ECB will ask Deutsche Bank to raise fresh funds for merger - source
4TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
5STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About