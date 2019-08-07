Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar hits seven-week low as investors fret over trade tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 09:48am EDT
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended its losses, falling to a near seven-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as escalating global trade tensions worried investors.

A year-long U.S.-China trade war has boiled over as Washington accused Beijing this week of manipulating its currency after China let the yuan drop to its lowest point in more than a decade.

Canada exports many commodities, including oil, so its economy could be hurt by an escalation of trade tensions.

At 9:11 a.m. (1311 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.5% lower at 1.3336 to the greenback, or 74.99 U.S. cents. The currency hit its lowest intraday level since June 19 at 1.3344.

Last month, the Bank of Canada highlighted the risks that trade wars pose to the global economy as it left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75%.

Chances of a Bank of Canada interest rate cut this year have climbed to more than 90% from about 40% after the release of data last week showing the economy strengthened more than expected in June, the overnight index swap market indicated..

New Zealand's dollar fell heavily on Wednesday after its central bank stunned markets with an aggressive interest rate cut and said negative rates were possible, fuelling bets on more global easing.

Meanwhile, the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, extended recent heavy losses as rising global trade tensions weighed on the outlook for global energy demand.

U.S. crude oil futures were down 2.4% at $52.32 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. treasuries. The two-year <CA2YT=RR> rising 14.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.277% and the 10-year <CA10YT=RR> was up 90 Canadian cents to yield 1.146%.

The two-year bond yield hit its lowest intraday level since September 2017 at 1.277%.

(Reporting by Levent Uslu; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Levent Uslu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.01% 0.89797 Delayed Quote.-6.98%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.28% 1.62085 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.98% 79.179 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.75% 0.72837 Delayed Quote.2.20%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.70% 57.06 Delayed Quote.12.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -1.01% 0.85842 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.62% 7.0901 Delayed Quote.3.73%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.35% 1.33364 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.53% 7.0577 Delayed Quote.2.48%
WTI -3.11% 51.66 Delayed Quote.19.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:00aSOUTHEND ON SEA BOROUGH COUNCIL : Large crowds attend grand opening of ‘The Skatey McSkateface'
PU
09:57aGLOBAL GROWTH CONCERNS BOOST SAFE HAVENS : yen, Swiss franc
RE
09:57aWall Street slumps at open as investors seek safety
RE
09:55aSouth Africa's central bank governor says will go to war to protect independence
RE
09:55aWashington Elite A.I. Blockchain Summit - Smart City Edition To Showcase Sustainable Crypto Ecosystem In Vienna
GL
09:54aBLOCKCHAIN : in Energy Market Rising Best Technology Trends Research 2019 - 2024
AQ
09:54aBOND REPORT : Bond Yields Plunge As Rate Cuts Underline Global Growth Worries, Currency-war Fears
DJ
09:52aKenya's NSE-20 share index at 10-year low amid China-U.S.trade woes
RE
09:48aCanadian dollar hits seven-week low as investors fret over trade tensions
RE
09:40aCENTRAL BANK OF HUNGARY : EBA publishes feedback on a review of the use, usefulness and implementation of the Single Rulebook Q&A
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EUROSTOXX : German chemical deal lifts European shares, FTSE lags
2BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
3PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
5BAYER AG : Bayer, Lanxess Shares Jump on Joint-Venture Sale Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group