Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar holds near three-month high as inflation data boosts rate-hike bets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 03:47pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Friday, holding near its highest in more than three months as data showing a pickup in underlying inflation boosted bets for a Bank of Canada interest rate hike next month.

Canada's annual inflation rate dipped to 2.8 percent in August from 3.0 percent in July, the seventh consecutive month it has exceeded the Bank of Canada's 2.0 percent target, Statistics Canada data indicated. All of the central bank's core inflation measures were 2.0 percent or higher, for the first time since February 2012.

Separate data showed that Canadian retail trade rose 0.3 percent in July from June.

The Bank of Canada has raised interest rates four times since July 2017. Chances of another hike in October rose to nearly 90 percent from 85 percent before the data, the overnight index swaps market indicated.

At 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2909 to the greenback, or 77.47 U.S. cents.

The currency, which touched its strongest in more than three months on Thursday at 1.2885, traded in a range of 1.2886 to 1.2927.

For the week, the loonie is on track to rise 1 percent. It has been boosted by optimism that a deal would be reached to renew the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Still, Canada and the United States showed scant signs on Thursday of reaching agreement to revamp NAFTA, and Canadian officials made clear Washington needed to withdraw a threat of possible autos tariffs, sources said.

Canada sends about 75 percent of its exports to the United States, so its economy could be hurt if a deal is not reached.

The U.S. dollar <.DXY> rose against most of its rivals but was still on track for its biggest weekly drop in seven months as stronger equity markets and rising bond yields fueled a rush to buy riskier assets.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, climbed ahead of a meeting of OPEC and other large crude exporters that will focus on production increases as U.S. sanctions restrict Iranian exports. U.S. crude prices were up 0.9 percent at$70.93 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, with the 10-year <CA10YT=RR> falling 16 Canadian cents to yield 2.441 percent. On Thursday, the 10-year yield touched its highest in nearly four months at 2.444 percent.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02pEU Commission sending Britain new warning over 2.7 billion-euro bill, source says
RE
03:58pU.S. 'VERY CLOSE' TO PROCEEDING WITH MEXICO-ONLY TRADE DEAL : Trump adviser
RE
03:55pOil up on supply concerns ahead of OPEC meeting
RE
03:54pOil up on supply concerns ahead of OPEC meeting
RE
03:54pSTEEL : Global Forum takes important steps to tackle overcapacity
PU
03:54pSTEEL : Global Forum takes important steps to tackle overcapacity
PU
03:54pCanada CPI Slows in August--Update
DJ
03:47pCanadian dollar holds near three-month high as inflation data boosts rate-hike bets
RE
03:44pPM BREXIT NEGOTIATIONS STATEMENT : 21 September 2018
PU
03:42pCanada orders new regulatory review of Trans Mountain oil pipeline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
4NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
5ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Makes Its Largest Deal Ever

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.