Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar near flat ahead of federal budget, Fed rate decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 04:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Monday as investors weighed the potential impact of Tuesday's federal budget on Canada's fiscal deficit and bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve will strike a dovish tone this week.

With a federal election looming and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government facing its worst political crisis in four years, Canada's ruling Liberals are expected to table a goody-filled budget in a bid to get back on course with voters.

At 4:05 p.m. (2005 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3341 to the greenback, or 74.96 U.S. cents. The currency, which advanced 0.6 percent last week, traded in a range of 1.3304 to 1.3365.

"Maybe we have seen a lot of the good news in Canada already as far as the currency is concerned," said Hosen Marjaee, senior portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management. "If the deficit widens much more than expectations there might be a hit to the currency."

Canada finances its fiscal deficit, which is about 1 percent of gross domestic product, by selling bonds to domestic and foreign investors.

Foreign investors bought a net C$28.40 billion in Canadian securities in January, led by federal government bonds, following a revised C$20.49 billion total divestment in December, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The U.S. dollar declined against a basket of major currencies ahead of the Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday. Traders expect there will be no Fed rate hikes this year, and are even building in bets for a rate cut in 2020.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by the prospect of prolonged OPEC-led oil supply curbs and signs of inventory declines in U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S. crude oil futures settled nearly 1 percent higher at $59.09 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were little changed across the yield curve, with the 10-year flat to yield 1.716 percent. On Friday, the 10-year yield touched its lowest since June 2017 at 1.704 percent.

Canada's inflation report for February and January retail sales data are due on Friday.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Thomas)

By Fergal Smith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:10pPRISTA OIL EAD : How OEM selection of Delo® for Factory Fill benefits our customers
PU
05:10pWISCONSIN PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION : WPA To Host Producer Outreach Meetings
PU
05:03pU.S. warns Brazil about Huawei and 5G in talks - senior U.S. official
RE
05:00pVeteran Actor Stephen Rollins Heads Cast in New Sitcom Pilot
SE
04:57pUtilities Down on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:54pCommunications Services Down as Facebook Downgrade Weighs -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:52pTech Up Ahead of Fed -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:49pWall St. advances ahead of Fed policy meeting
RE
04:49pFinancials Up Amid Merger Activity, Fed Anticipation -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:44pConsumer Cos Up After Strong Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
3ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank merger talks with Commerzbank raise job fears, lift shares

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.