Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar pares its recent decline as oil prices rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 04:33pm CET
FILE PHOTO - A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, paring some of its 2018 decline as higher oil prices offset domestic data showing a slowdown in manufacturing growth.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index fell to a seasonally adjusted 53.6 in December, its lowest in nearly two years, from 54.9 in November, as production growth faltered and export orders stagnated.

Signs of slower Canadian manufacturing growth came as weak data in Asia and Europe added to fears of a global economic slowdown.

Still, stocks pared some earlier losses and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, turned higher. U.S. crude oil futures were up nearly 2 percent at $46.31 a barrel.

At 10:14 a.m. (1514 GMT), the Canadian dollar <CAD=D4> was trading 0.4 percent higher at 1.3597 to the greenback, or 73.55 U.S. cents. The currency, which touched on Friday its weakest since May 2017 at 1.3665, traded in a range of 1.3570 to 1.3662.

In 2018, the loonie declined 7.8 percent, its worst performance in three years as oil prices plunged and expectations dwindled for additional rate hikes in 2019 from the Bank of Canada.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year <CA2YT=RR> up 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.845 percent and the 10-year <CA10YT=RR> rising 38 Canadian cents to yield 1.921 percent.

The 10-year yield hit its lowest intraday since December 2017 at 1.871 percent.

The country's employment report for December is due on Friday.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pOil rises 3 percent, but demand concerns still weigh
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pOil rises 3 percent, but demand concerns still weigh
RE
05:13pOil rises 3 percent, but demand concerns still weigh
RE
05:12pECB calls in administrators to save Italy's Carige
RE
05:08pU.S. Government Bonds Maintain Recent Momentum
DJ
05:01pDollar starts 2019 strong, safety bid lifts yen
RE
04:59pGREENE COUNTY OH : Environmental Services Household Hazardous/Special Waste Drop-off Event - 01/29/2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google wins U.S. approval for radar-based hand motion sensor
2TESLA : TESLA : shares fall on price cut, soft Model 3 deliveries
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4DSV : DSV : 731 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S
5KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.