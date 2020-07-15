Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar rallies as BoC forgoes adding to quantitative easing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 03:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a six-day high against the greenback on Wednesday as investors grew more optimistic about a COVID-19 vaccine and the Bank of Canada decided against increasing the pace of its bond purchases.

Canada's economic activity will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022, the central bank said, promising to keep interest rates at 0.25%, a level it considers the floor, until economic slack is absorbed.

The "forward guidance" on rates was too vague to undermine the loonie, said Simon Harvey, FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.

At a time when markets are pricing in negative rates from some other major central banks, the Bank of Canada could be regarded as "relatively hawkish" by opting to keeping the current level of bond purchases unchanged, Harvey said.

The central bank is buying at least C$5 billion a week of Government of Canada bonds.

Wall Street approached its highest level in more than four months after a small-scale study by Moderna Inc showed its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced high levels of virus-killing antibodies.

Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.

U.S. crude prices settled 2.3% higher at $41.20 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.8% higher at 1.3507 to the greenback, or 74.04 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since last Thursday at 1.3505.

The gain for the loonie came as domestic data showed that factory sales jumped by a record 10.7% in May from April.

Canada's 10-year yield was nearly unchanged at 0.534%, while it traded 2 basis points further below the U.S. 10-year yield for a spread of 9.8 basis points.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Peter Cooney)

By Fergal Smith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.41% 0.94604 Delayed Quote.3.71%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.51% 1.70025 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.38% 79.164 Delayed Quote.-5.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 1.28% 0.6997 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.60% 43.72 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
MODERNA, INC. 8.04% 81.27 Delayed Quote.283.64%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.17% 0.88741 Delayed Quote.1.90%
WTI 1.42% 41.075 Delayed Quote.-35.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:36pUNITED STATES NAVY : USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Freedom of Navigation Operation in South China Sea
PU
03:31pWEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS : Reduced exposure, early detection key in treatment of black lung disease
PU
03:26pNMA NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION : NEPA Reform Provides a Critical Step Forward to Address Permitting Inefficiencies
PU
03:22pCBS Television Studios signs first of its kind content deal with NAACP
RE
03:17pUBS WILL NO LONGER BE ABLE TO CONTEST CLIENT DATA SENT TO FRANCE TAX AUTHORITIES : Swiss court
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pGovernment Dietary Guidelines Reaffirm Beef's Important Role in a Healthy Diet
PU
03:16pAGA AMERICAN GAS ASSOCIATION : New NEPA Helps U.S. Continue to Build World-Class Natural Gas Infrastructure
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pU.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on individuals, entities tied to Putin ally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
2CALL FOR NOMINATIONS: Oticon Focus on People Awards Now Open
3SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. : SALEM MEDIA : Host Appointed by President Trump
4ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Lilly Declares Third-Quarter 2020 Dividend
5Burden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Machine Translation Market 2020-2024 | Globalizati..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group