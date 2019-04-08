Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canadian dollar rallies as oil climbs, housing starts rebound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 10:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of U.S. and Canada Dollar notes

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, recovering from a one-week low in the prior session as oil prices climbed to their highest this year and domestic data showed a 15.8% jump in March housing starts.

Gains for the loonie came as the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies. Investors squared positions before a European Central Bank meeting this week, boosting the euro.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela and fighting in Libya as well as strong U.S. jobs data. U.S. crude oil futures rose 1.2% to $63.84 a barrel.

Canadian housing starts climbed in March to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 192,527 units after slowing to a revised 166,290 units in February.

At 9:56 a.m. (1356 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3340 to the greenback, or 74.96 U.S. cents. The currency, which touched on Friday its weakest since March 29 at 1.3403, traded in a range of 1.3340 to 1.3386.

Data on Friday from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed that speculators have raised their bearish bets on the Canadian dollar. As of April 2, net short positions had increased to 44,323 contracts from 39,571 in the prior week.

More than six months after the United States, Mexico and Canada agreed a new deal to govern more than $1 trillion in regional trade, the chances of the countries ratifying the pact this year are receding.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, with the 10-year falling 8 Canadian cents to yield 1.709%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
10:43aSECURITIES OF CHIEN SHING STAINLESS STEEL CO., LTD. (CODE : 2025) to be exempted from implementation of delisting and trading to resume on April 8, 2019, but to remain under an altered trading method and subject to the periodic call auction trading method
PU
10:36aPATRICK THOMAS : Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Fell in March
DJ
10:35aBOMBARDIER : Wideroe Signs Up Another Four Dash 8-100 Aircraft for Bombardier's Extended Service Program; The Extended Service Program increases the service life of the robust Dash 8-100 turboprop from 80,000 to 120,000 flight cycles
AQ
10:34aBoeing woes, earnings anxiety push Wall Street lower
RE
10:27aCURRENCIES : Turkish Lira Extends Slide Amid Political Uncertainty And Equity Jitters
DJ
10:26aCanadian dollar rallies as oil climbs, housing starts rebound
RE
10:24aU.S. Fed proposes new regulatory regime for foreign banks
RE
10:20aTSX set to end five-day rally as financials fall, USMCA worries
RE
10:16aU.S. Factory Orders Fell 0.5% in February
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : management given pay boost as shares bounce back
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : EU fines GE $58 million over misleading data in Danish deal
3AIRBUS SE : Boeing's 737 production cut hits its shares and those of suppliers
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Jaguar Land Rover begins Brexit-linked UK plant shutdowns
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : London judge discharges jury in landmark Barclays Qatar case

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About